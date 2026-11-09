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Top Vietnamese leader attends ceremony marking 10 years of Vietnam Airlines-ANA Holdings strategic cooperation

Under the framework agreement on joint venture cooperation, the two airlines plan to share revenue and coordinate flight schedules, fares, seat inventory management, sales, marketing and passenger services on routes between the two countries, subject to approval by competent authorities.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth, left) and officials attend the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of ANA Holdings becoming a strategic shareholder of Vietnam Airlines and witness the signing of a framework agreement on joint venture cooperation. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth, left) and officials attend the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of ANA Holdings becoming a strategic shareholder of Vietnam Airlines and witness the signing of a framework agreement on joint venture cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Japan’s ANA Holdings held a ceremony on November 9 to mark the 10th anniversary of their strategic cooperation and sign a framework agreement on joint venture cooperation, with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in attendance.

The event took place at noon (local time) during the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Japan.

In May 2016, Vietnam Airlines and ANA Holdings signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Tokyo. Two months later, ANA Holdings officially became a strategic shareholder of Vietnam Airlines.

In terms of commercial cooperation, the two airlines have introduced codeshare flights, linked their frequent flyer programmes, and coordinated in product development, sales and marketing. Their partnership network has expanded, making it easier for passengers to connect between destinations in Vietnam and Japan.

vnanet-vietnam-airlines2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth, right) and officials at the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of Vietnam Airlines-ANA Holdings strategic cooperation and the signing of a framework agreement on joint venture cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

As of October, Vietnam Airlines operated 11 direct routes between the two countries, with 72 flights per week. In the first nine months of 2026, the airline's passenger numbers in the Japanese market increased by 18%, while passenger revenue rose 26% year on year.

Under the framework agreement on joint venture cooperation, the two airlines plan to share revenue and coordinate flight schedules, fares, seat inventory management, sales, marketing and passenger services on routes between the two countries, subject to approval by competent authorities. These arrangements are expected to help both carriers make more efficient use of their respective networks and resources. They will also continue developing products to meet market demand and enhance the passenger experience in booking, connecting flights and accessing frequent flyer benefits.

Beyond commercial activities, Vietnam Airlines and ANA Holdings have maintained exchanges of experience in aircraft operations, maintenance and repair, personnel training, ground services, in-flight catering and cargo transportation. Their technical support agreement has also been extended. The two sides will consider broadening cooperation in technology, digital transformation, data management and operational system optimisation.

For Vietnam Airlines, its Japanese partner's experience in corporate governance, operations and service quality management will help the Vietnamese carrier refine service procedures, strengthen workforce capabilities and ensure a consistent passenger experience throughout the journey. These efforts form part of the airline's plan to improve its products and services, with the goal of achieving a five-star rating from international air transport rating organisation Skytrax by 2030.

As the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to deepen, stronger air connectivity is contributing to expanded trade, growing tourism exchanges and closer people-to-people ties between the two countries. The move towards a joint venture marks a new stage in the partnership after a decade of cooperation through strategic shareholding and codeshare services./.

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