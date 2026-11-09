Vietnam’s top leader seeks more investment, cooperation from Japan: Japanese media

Tokyo (VNA) – NHK, a leading broadcaster in Japan, on November 8 published a report on the interview granted by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam ahead of his official visit to the Northeast Asian country.



During the interview, the General Secretary and President said he believes that his visit will further strengthen ties between the two countries and bring many benefits to their peoples.



He welcomed growing economic relations, noting that this year's bilateral trade had already reached nearly 50 billion USD as of last month. The figure is approaching the total trade value for the whole of last year, according to NHK.



The Vietnamese leader said he hopes Japanese businesses will expand their investments and cooperation as there is a need for his country to develop human talent and enhance technological capability in advanced fields such as semiconductors, AI and clean energy.



Referring to the increasingly unstable international situation in the Middle East and elsewhere, he said Vietnam cannot make progress by waiting for the world to become free of uncertainty. He also said that his country will proactively create conditions necessary to move forward, stressing a stance to push for a more diversified foreign policy, the broadcaster reported.



General Secretary and President To Lam is paying a four-day trip to Japan, starting on November 8.



He is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and also hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, NHK reported./.

VNA