Indonesia attracts fresh data centre investment amid AI boom

Jarkata (VNA) – Japanese technology group NTT Data plans to increase investment in Indonesia’s data centre sector over the next two to three years to meet growing demand for infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital transformation.

On November 3, NTT Data inaugurated its Jakarta 2 Annex (JKT2A) data centre in Jakarta, with an IT load capacity of 12 MW. The facility is designed to support AI and high-performance computing applications while expanding the group’s existing data centre capacity in Indonesia. JKT2A is connected to more than 240 network service providers, cloud platforms and Internet exchange systems in Jakarta.

NTT Data also introduced APN Connect, a service that uses All-Photonics Network (APN) technology to link its JKT2/JKT2A data centres with the JKT3 facility, located about 35 km away. The solution enables high-speed transmission of large volumes of data, supporting real-time data synchronisation, backup and system recovery in the event of disruptions.

The infrastructure expansion is part of NTT Data’s long-term investment strategy in Indonesia. Speaking on the same day, Yasuhiro Kajiki, Managing Director, Japan and APAC for NTT Global Data Centers, said the company planned to step up investment in the country and acquire additional land to expand its operations.

He described Indonesia as one of NTT Data’s key markets in Southeast Asia, citing its large Internet user base and growing number of connected devices, which are driving demand for large-scale data processing and storage. Since 2015, NTT Data has invested approximately 500 million USD in data centres in the country.

Indonesia’s data centre market is expanding rapidly. According to a report by Research and Markets, the market was valued at approximately 2.81 billion USD in 2025 and is projected to reach 6.08 billion USD by 2031. The growth of the digital economy, cloud computing and AI applications is seen as a major driver of rising demand for such infrastructure./.