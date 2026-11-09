Laos considers opening BRICS Women’s Business Alliance representative office

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos and the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance are exploring ways to expand business cooperation and the possibility of establishing a representative office of the alliance in the country.

According to the Lao News Agency (KPL), Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Standing Member of the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy of Laos Maithong Thammavongsa has met with Anna Nesterova, President of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, and her delegation in Vientiane to discuss ways to strengthen business ties between BRICS and ASEAN, including opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

A representative office in Laos could help connect business networks, create new opportunities for Lao women entrepreneurs and strengthen economic cooperation between Laos, BRICS and ASEAN.

For Lao businesses, closer links with international networks could open up access to new trade partners, importers, distributors and investors. Sectors such as agriculture, processed food, handicrafts and tourism services could benefit from wider market connections.

Participation in the network could also give local businesses opportunities to exchange experience in digital marketing, product standards, management and export activities, while improving access to knowledge, technology and potential sources of finance.

The discussions between Maithong and Nesterova form part of Laos' efforts to promote economic diplomacy, attract investment, build partnerships and expand markets for its products./.