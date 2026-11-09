Indonesia designates 31 mln ha of waters as conservation areas

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has designated 31 million ha of its marine waters as conservation areas, aiming to expand protection to 97.5 million ha by 2045, or 30% of the country’s marine territory, according to Antara newswire.

Head of the Convention and Marine Resource Balance working team at the ministry’s Directorate of Ecosystem Conservation Ahmad Sofiullah said this week that it is a strategic effort to ensure the sustainability of Indonesia’s marine ecosystems.

As part of this ongoing initiative, the ministry established two major marine conservation zones on September 2.

These include a nearly 700,000 ha conservation area in the waters of Teon, Nila and Serua (TNS) in Central Maluku regency, Maluku province, alongside the over 160,000ha Maksegara marine conservation area spanning Sorong and Tambrauw regencies in southwest Papua province./.