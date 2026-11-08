World

Singapore targets at least 40% reduction in emissions from aviation fuels

Singapore aims to have sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) account for 1% of total jet fuel consumption at Changi and Seletar airports in 2027, rising to 3-5% by 2030.

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore will only purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that delivers at least a 40% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional jet fuel, as part of efforts to ensure tangible environmental benefits from its aviation emissions reduction roadmap.

The requirement is among new criteria announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on November 5, The Straits Times reported.

Daniel Ng, chief sustainability officer of CAAS, said the 40% reduction target was a “modest starting point” but demonstrated Singapore’s commitment to ensuring that the transition to green fuels delivers tangible environmental benefits.

The country also requires the SAF it purchases to qualify under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), a globally recognised framework established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to address carbon emissions from aviation.

CAAS said the 40% reduction threshold was benchmarked against standards in other jurisdictions and set above the minimum requirement of 10% under CORSIA.

It added that the criteria had been shared with 15 potential suppliers and producers of sustainable aviation fuel ahead of the first tender.

Singapore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (SAFCo), which is wholly owned by CAAS, is scheduled to launch the first tender by mid-December, with deliveries of blended fuel expected to begin in June 2027. The company was established to procure and manage supplies of sustainable aviation fuel for Singapore’s aviation hub.

Singapore aims to have SAF account for 1% of total jet fuel consumption at Changi and Seletar airports in 2027, rising to 3-5% by 2030./.

VNA
#Singapore #sustainable aviation fuel #greenhouse gas emissions Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Singapore’s GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Singapore maintains strong economic growth

The Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore attributed the growth largely to Singapore’s role as a regional transshipment and distribution hub for electronic components and equipment within regional supply chains.

See more

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow (R) takes part in the Q&A session at the 41st ASEAN Roundtable. (Photo: VNA)

Thailand calls on ASEAN to proactively address polycrisis

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow noted that no single member state could tackle challenges ranging from major-power competition and economic fragmentation to climate change and energy and food security on its own. Regional cooperation is therefore a strategic imperative, enabling ASEAN not only to overcome crises but also to sustain its development momentum.

Palm oil and palm oil-based products are among Indonesia’s promising export commodities. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia to launch commodity export monitoring platform next year

DSI will draw on data from customs authorities, trade activities and the financial system, alongside contracts and documents uploaded by exporting companies. The platform will monitor the volume, quality, prices and destination markets of various commodities, as well as transactions between related parties.

Philippines increases rice imports from Cambodia

Philippines increases rice imports from Cambodia

Cambodia has contracted to supply a further 87,344 tonnes to the Philippines between September and December. If all orders are fulfilled, its rice exports to the market could reach around 209,000 tonnes in 2026.

Students get free meals under the national school feeding programme at Hun Sen Svay Cek Primary School (Photo: khmertimeskh)

Cambodia expands school meal programme

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stressed that his Government would proactively allocate budget and strengthen management capacity, with the aim of expanding the school meal programme to more than 7,000 primary schools nationwide. The move is expected to improve students' nutrition and learning conditions.

Cambodia, EU strengthen investment cooperation

Cambodia, EU strengthen investment cooperation

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) Sun Chanthol highlighted the Cambodian Government's efforts to improve the investment climate and facilitate trade, stressing the importance of close public-private cooperation in promoting Cambodia as an attractive investment destination.

Participants in the 22nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Women play key role in building united, resilient, sustainable ASEAN Community

Hosted by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), the 22nd ACWO General Assembly marked another milestone in ACWO’s cooperation and development, allowing ASEAN women’s organisations to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, share experience and identify cooperation priorities for the region’s next stage of development.

Thailand urges households to prepare 72-hour emergency kit (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Thailand urges households to prepare 72-hour emergency bags

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation recommended that households include six categories of essential items in their emergency kits: medicine and health, food and water, communications and tools, documents and cash, hygiene, and clothing.

An Air Cambodia Boeing 737-8 shown over Phnom Penh in a promotional image · AKP

Cambodia to resume Phnom Penh-Vientiane flights

The State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) said on November 2 that the route will link Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh with Wattay International Airport in the Lao capital, with three weekly flights scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Thailand to raise rice, crude palm oil reserves for El Nino

Cambodia, China step up cooperation in transport infrastructure

Cambodia and China are stepping up cooperation in transport infrastructure development, focusing on projects involving bridges, roads, railways and wastewater treatment systems to improve connectivity, facilitate goods transportation and support Cambodia’s economic growth.