World

Thailand calls on ASEAN to proactively address polycrisis

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow noted that no single member state could tackle challenges ranging from major-power competition and economic fragmentation to climate change and energy and food security on its own. Regional cooperation is therefore a strategic imperative, enabling ASEAN not only to overcome crises but also to sustain its development momentum.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow (R) takes part in the Q&A session at the 41st ASEAN Roundtable. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow (R) takes part in the Q&A session at the 41st ASEAN Roundtable. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow stressed on November 5 that ASEAN needs to reform its working methods, strengthen its resilience and enhance coordination to proactively address overlapping crises, rather than merely responding after challenges emerge.

Sihasak made the remarks in his keynote address at the 41st ASEAN Roundtable, organised by the Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) under the theme “Navigating Polycrisis: Can ASEAN Deliver When It Matters?” on November 5 in Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

He noted that no single member state could tackle challenges ranging from major-power competition and economic fragmentation to climate change and energy and food security on its own. Regional cooperation is therefore a strategic imperative, enabling ASEAN not only to overcome crises but also to sustain its development momentum.

Regarding ASEAN’s working methods, the Thai official proposed applying the principle of consensus more flexibly to prevent prolonged decision-making processes from delaying responses to urgent situations.

He also called for a stronger role for the ASEAN Chair and the continued use of the “Troika” mechanism, comprising the previous, current and incoming ASEAN Chairs, to ensure continuity in regional coordination and the handling of emerging issues.

He outlined three priorities for ASEAN: promoting regional integration, strengthening resilience and ensuring that cooperation delivers tangible benefits to the people. Intra-ASEAN trade currently accounts for less than 25% of the bloc’s total trade, indicating considerable room to expand markets, remove non-tariff barriers and advance the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

To enhance its resilience to external shocks, ASEAN needs to diversify supply chains, develop the ASEAN Power Grid, expand cross-border trade in clean electricity and strengthen emergency food reserves. Sihasak cited the power integration project involving Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore as an example of practical cooperation. He added that the bloc’s effectiveness should also be reflected in its ability to create jobs, combat online scams and address risks arising from artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing regional issues, the Thai Deputy PM stressed that differences between Thailand and Cambodia should be managed and resolved through dialogue and peaceful means in accordance with international law, without undermining ASEAN unity or its common agenda.

On Myanmar, he reaffirmed that ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus remains an important framework, but stressed the need to translate it into feasible and concrete steps. Thailand is pursuing a parallel approach, addressing issues directly along the border while maintaining contacts and promoting broader dialogue among relevant parties.

On maritime security, the Thai official underscored the importance of freedom of navigation, the right of peaceful passage and compliance with international law. He also called for stronger coordination to ensure the safety of energy and goods transport routes amid geopolitical uncertainties.

He further stressed that ASEAN should accelerate the harmonisation of procedures, reduce trade barriers and expand cooperation with the European Union (EU)./.

VNA
#41st ASEAN Roundtable #Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Speakers at the discussion (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN digital pact key to facilitating cross-border business

At a panel discussion on policy frameworks for the digital economy, held as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 on October 27, speakers said ASEAN needed to ensure national systems could work together while protecting data and facilitating business, rather than impose uniform rules across the region.

See more

Palm oil and palm oil-based products are among Indonesia’s promising export commodities. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia to launch commodity export monitoring platform next year

DSI will draw on data from customs authorities, trade activities and the financial system, alongside contracts and documents uploaded by exporting companies. The platform will monitor the volume, quality, prices and destination markets of various commodities, as well as transactions between related parties.

Philippines increases rice imports from Cambodia

Philippines increases rice imports from Cambodia

Cambodia has contracted to supply a further 87,344 tonnes to the Philippines between September and December. If all orders are fulfilled, its rice exports to the market could reach around 209,000 tonnes in 2026.

Students get free meals under the national school feeding programme at Hun Sen Svay Cek Primary School (Photo: khmertimeskh)

Cambodia expands school meal programme

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stressed that his Government would proactively allocate budget and strengthen management capacity, with the aim of expanding the school meal programme to more than 7,000 primary schools nationwide. The move is expected to improve students' nutrition and learning conditions.

Cambodia, EU strengthen investment cooperation

Cambodia, EU strengthen investment cooperation

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) Sun Chanthol highlighted the Cambodian Government's efforts to improve the investment climate and facilitate trade, stressing the importance of close public-private cooperation in promoting Cambodia as an attractive investment destination.

Participants in the 22nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Women play key role in building united, resilient, sustainable ASEAN Community

Hosted by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), the 22nd ACWO General Assembly marked another milestone in ACWO’s cooperation and development, allowing ASEAN women’s organisations to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, share experience and identify cooperation priorities for the region’s next stage of development.

Thailand urges households to prepare 72-hour emergency kit (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Thailand urges households to prepare 72-hour emergency bags

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation recommended that households include six categories of essential items in their emergency kits: medicine and health, food and water, communications and tools, documents and cash, hygiene, and clothing.

An Air Cambodia Boeing 737-8 shown over Phnom Penh in a promotional image · AKP

Cambodia to resume Phnom Penh-Vientiane flights

The State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) said on November 2 that the route will link Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh with Wattay International Airport in the Lao capital, with three weekly flights scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Thailand to raise rice, crude palm oil reserves for El Nino

Cambodia, China step up cooperation in transport infrastructure

Cambodia and China are stepping up cooperation in transport infrastructure development, focusing on projects involving bridges, roads, railways and wastewater treatment systems to improve connectivity, facilitate goods transportation and support Cambodia’s economic growth.

Cambodia proposes forum to climate disaster response forum.

Cambodia proposes forum to climate disaster response forum

The Cambodian Ministry of Environment is tightening regulations and providing guidance to local authorities and communities on proactively preventing forest fires and conserving natural water sources in protected areas to ensure adequate water supplies for wildlife.

Thailand pushes carbon data use for net-zero emissions

Thailand identifies agriculture as economic pillar

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said placing agriculture on the national agenda will help Thailand capitalise on its potential and advantages amid growing global concerns over food security.