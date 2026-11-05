Thailand rolls out three-pillar strategy to create new growth momentum

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has unveiled a comprehensive development strategy built on three key pillars and instructed the Board of Investment (BOI) to promote the “Thailand FastPass” scheme to facilitate investment.



Speaking at The Standard Economic Forum 2026: Reinvent Thailand, organised by The Nation newspaper, Anutin stressed that the Government is focusing on building industries of the future to generate new growth momentum. These include semiconductors, data centres, modern agriculture, food technology and the defence industry.



A key breakthrough in the country’s investment promotion policy is the Prime Minister’s directive for the BOI to directly oversee the "Thailand FastPass" programme. Instead of having to approach multiple government agencies, foreign investors will receive assistance through a one-stop mechanism, with the BOI directly addressing administrative bottlenecks. The initiative is expected to make Thailand more attractive to global corporations seeking strategic investment destinations in the region.



Alongside this procedural reform, the Thai Government’s long-term strategy is built on three core pillars.



The first is energy security. Thailand is proactively responding to fluctuations in global energy supplies by accelerating its transition to clean energy. A key focus is rooftop solar power programmes, which aim to help households reduce living costs while contributing clean electricity to the national grid.



The second pillar involves unlocking new drivers of economic growth, with a focus on high-tech industries of the future, alongside institutional reforms and streamlined procedures to create a transparent and competitive investment environment.



The third is human resources development, which is regarded as vital to the country’s future. Upskilling programmes will help workers keep pace with the artificial intelligence (AI) wave.



Anutin stressed that all foreign investment projects entering Thailand must make long-term commitments, including prioritising local employment, transferring technology and working closely with domestic educational institutions.



The Thai Government leader affirmed that the country’s current political stability provides a foundation for the consistent implementation of economic policies and structural reforms, enabling Thailand to make strong progress in the new economic era./.

VNA