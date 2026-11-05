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Indonesia to launch commodity export monitoring platform next year

DSI will draw on data from customs authorities, trade activities and the financial system, alongside contracts and documents uploaded by exporting companies. The platform will monitor the volume, quality, prices and destination markets of various commodities, as well as transactions between related parties.

Palm oil and palm oil-based products are among Indonesia’s promising export commodities. (Photo: VNA)
Palm oil and palm oil-based products are among Indonesia’s promising export commodities. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia will launch the Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) commodity monitoring platform on January 1, 2027, using customs, trade and financial data to track export transactions without interfering in contract negotiations or direct market trading activities.

Speaking on November 4, DSI chief executive Luke Mahony said the platform’s launch will not change existing trading practices. Buyers and sellers will continue to negotiate, sign contracts and conduct transactions directly.

DSI will draw on data from customs authorities, trade activities and the financial system, alongside contracts and documents uploaded by exporting companies. The platform will monitor the volume, quality, prices and destination markets of various commodities, as well as transactions between related parties.

The initiative forms part of President Prabowo Subianto’s plan to centralise oversight of exports of key commodities, including coal, palm oil and iron alloys. It comes amid Indonesia’s concerns over the under-invoicing of exports and transfer pricing practices, which could undermine national revenues.

Speaking at a discussion session of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), Mahony said market concerns extend beyond transparency to include uncertainty in trading activities. He noted that DSI will help bring greater stability and predictability to the market.

The DSI chief executive stressed that the platform could identify unusual price movements and request explanations, but will not have the authority to directly handle violations. Any issues of concern will be referred to the competent regulatory authorities for consideration./.

VNA
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