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Malaysia steps up transport infrastructure investment to become global logistics hub

The centre marks a shift from handling larger cargo volumes to developing higher-value activities. Goods will be sorted, stored and repacked there before being sent overseas, creating skilled jobs for Malaysians.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is stepping up investment in transport infrastructure across land, sea and air to become a world-class logistics hub, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on November 5.

The PM made the statement at the opening of Japanese retailer Daiso’s new Global Distribution Centre (GDC) in Pulau Indah, Selangor, Malaysia's National News Agency Bernama reported.

The facility reflects Malaysia’s trade ambitions, with goods from around the world brought to the country to gain value before distribution to international markets, he said.

The centre marks a shift from handling larger cargo volumes to developing higher-value activities. Goods will be sorted, stored and repacked there before being sent overseas, creating skilled jobs for Malaysians.

Anwar said Malaysia’s development stemmed not only from its strategic location but also from its role in connecting economies worldwide. Port Klang, on shipping routes through the Strait of Malacca, handled a record 15.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, ranking among the world’s 10 busiest container ports.

Malaysia is investing in all modes of transport. At sea, the Westports 2 project is expected to nearly double Westports’ capacity, while the government is planning another major port at Pulau Carey.

On land, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and rail freight network are expected to carry more cargo to seaports and ease pressure on highways. The country also plans to expand airport capacity and air cargo services.

These projects will form a unified transport system under an updated National Transport Policy, Anwar said.

He described Daiso’s decision to establish its largest global distribution centre in Pulau Indah as a vote of confidence in Malaysia’s economic stability, infrastructure and long-term potential.

He added that investment should be judged not only by its value but also by its ability to create better-paid jobs, strengthen local capabilities, connect domestic suppliers and also support sustainable development over the long term./.

VNA
#Malaysia #logistics #Daiso #Global Distribution Centre (GDC) #Pulau Indah Malaysia
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