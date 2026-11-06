Philippines harnesses natural ecosystems to combat rising sea levels

Hanoi (VNA) – Facing mounting pressure from rising sea levels, land subsidence and storm-driven waves, the Philippines is piloting a nature-based coastal protection model on Pamarawan Island, north of the capital Manila.



Rather than relying entirely on concrete sea walls and embankments, the project combines bamboo poles, tree branches and oyster shells to reduce wave energy, trap sediment and create favourable conditions for mangrove restoration.



Pamarawan Island, home to around 3,000 residents, is frequently affected by tidal surges, storms and flooding. Land subsidence and rising sea levels driven by climate change have further heightened risks to coastal communities. Measures taken over the years, including raising ground levels and reinforcing houses with concrete, have yet to provide a comprehensive solution.



Malolos Mayor Christian Natividad greenlit the proposed project developed by Dutch engineering firm Haskoning in 2023. The pilot initiative, the Philippines’ first nature-based coastal protection project, kicked off in 2024 and is slated for completion later this year, according to Mongabay News.



The project covers around 14 hectares along Manila Bay, with a total investment of 70 million PHP (1.1 million USD), including maintenance costs. This is lower than the estimated 90 million PHP required to build a concrete breakwater. The bamboo poles are expected to need replacement approximately every five years.



The first phase of the project was completed in late 2025 and has shown initial potential in reducing wave strength and limiting flooding during storms and monsoon rains. However, its long-term effectiveness remains to be verified./.

VNA