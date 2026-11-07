Indonesia to share forest fire control experience at COP31

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is mobilising all available resources to contain its worst forest fires in 11 years while stepping up long-term prevention measures, and stands ready to share its experience in controlling forest and land fires with the international community at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), scheduled for November 9–20 in Türkiye.

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta on November 4 on preparations for COP31, Eddy Soeparno, Deputy Speaker of Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), said the country was implementing a comprehensive range of measures, from firefighting and reforestation to the application of technology for early detection and warning.

Indonesia is also focusing on law enforcement, strengthening coordination among stakeholders and establishing a unified management mechanism for peatland and mangrove ecosystems.

The National Peatland and Mangrove Management Agency (BPGMN), established under a presidential decree issued by President Prabowo Subianto in September 2026, will focus on monitoring and restoring peatland areas and preventing fires in localities with large peatland coverage.

The Indonesian Government is also mobilising community groups to detect and tackle fires at an early stage, while the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is supporting the development of advanced early-warning and hotspot detection systems, including those powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

At COP31, Indonesia plans to host 67 dialogue sessions at its pavilion, focusing on clean energy transition, green industry, nature-based solutions, climate finance and climate justice.

Meanwhile, on November 5, Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced that Australia would deploy a C-130 Hercules aircraft and a Cessna Citation aircraft to support firefighting operations in Indonesia from November 6–12.

The fires, which have raged for months, have destroyed vast areas across the islands of Sumatra, Borneo and Papua. According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Health, as of November 2, forest fires and haze had caused more than 400,000 cases of acute respiratory infections in seven provinces.

On November 4, a helicopter carrying eight people crashed while collecting water for firefighting operations in Central Kalimantan province, killing three people and injuring several others./.