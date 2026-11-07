Cambodia applies modern technology to dolphin conservation

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia is preparing to install automated cameras and an advanced monitoring system at its Mekong Dolphin Monitoring, Surveillance and Conservation Centre in a move aimed at strengthening efforts to protect the endangered freshwater mammal from illegal fishing, The Phnom Penh Post reported.

The system is expected to become operational by the end of this year.

Images and information collected by the cameras will be transmitted to the centre, helping authorities identify high-risk areas, plan patrols and respond more quickly and effectively to illegal fishing activities while making better use of available resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a statement on November 5.

The project is being supported by the World Wildlife Fund For Nature (WWF) and the Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Special Fund.

Earlier, Im Rachna, Under Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, led a delegation to inspect the facility and equipment at the centre, located at the Anlung Kampi Dolphin Conservation Guard Station in Kratie province.

Rachna emphasised the need to strengthen surveillance through cameras and video data storage devices, as well as to study the feasibility of using solar power to reduce operating costs.

She highlighted Cambodia’s achievements in dolphin conservation, noting a significant increase in the number of illegal fishing incidents prevented and prohibited fishing devices seized. She also commended river patrol forces, fisheries conservation specialists and WWF Cambodia for their contributions to patrols, efforts to prevent illegal activities and the protection of aquatic resources.

Six Mekong dolphin births have been recorded this year, bringing the country's dolphin population to nearly 120./.