Cambodia launches “Clean Phnom Penh 2026” campaign

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has launched the “Clean Phnom Penh 2026” campaign to raise public awareness, promote a civilised lifestyle and foster positive social behavioural standards.

The launch ceremony, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service Hun Many, took place at Phnom Penh International University (PPIU) on November 4, focusing on three pillars - practising a clean lifestyle, developing a healthy mindset and promoting civilised behaviour.

The annual event aimed to promote environmental conservation, mental well-being, and ethical conduct to foster a mindset shift among the public, especially youths.

Initiated since 2017, the “Clean Phnom Penh” movement has continued to expand in both scale and scope. Initially focusing on waste management, reduction and recycling, the initiative has gradually evolved into a comprehensive programme aimed at fostering civic responsibility, promoting ethical standards and building a civilised lifestyle within the community.

In 2026, the campaign focuses on promoting business ethics and raising public awareness of transparency, product and service quality, and corporate social responsibility. Communication activities will be conducted through videos and collaborations with podcast hosts, and content creators to showcase real-life stories from local businesspeople.

Meanwhile, the “Clean Mind, Clean Khmer” programme will be rolled out to encourage health thinking and positive mental well-being. The campaign will also promote civilised behaviour by highlighting the contributions and practical experiences of volunteers.

The campaign will produce a 10-episode interview series featuring young volunteers, core project members and “Clean Phnom Penh” youth ambassadors. Through their stories and real-life experiences, organisers hope to encourage people to develop clean, responsible and positive habits in their daily lives./.