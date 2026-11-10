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Vietnam, Cambodia to boost trade connectivity

The Vietnam–Cambodia trade connectivity conference is part of a scheme to boost cross-border trade and exports to Cambodia in 2026, aiming to help raise bilateral trade to 20 billion USD by 2030.

The conference on Vietnam-Cambodia trade connectivity will be held in AN Giang province on November 13, 2026. (Suource: Bnews)
The conference on Vietnam-Cambodia trade connectivity will be held in AN Giang province on November 13, 2026. (Suource: Bnews)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), in coordination with the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade, is scheduled to organise a conference in the Mekong Delta province on November 13 to enhance Vietnam–Cambodia trade connectivity.

The event is part of a scheme to boost cross-border trade and exports to Cambodia in 2026, aiming to help raise bilateral trade to 20 billion USD by 2030.

The MOIT said economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia has continued to grow in recent years, supporting goods circulation, supply chain connectivity and bilateral relations.

In the first eight months of 2026, bilateral trade reached 8.67 billion USD, up 8.3% year on year. Vietnam's exports to Cambodia totalled 4.28 billion USD, an increase of 13.8%, while imports from Cambodia stood at 4.38 billion USD, up 3.4%.

The ministry said the figures highlight considerable potential for further trade collaboration and the need to keep strengthening business connectivity and tap market opportunities.

The conference will provide a platform for government agencies, industry associations and businesses from both countries to exchange market information and experience, connect supply and demand, seek partners and expand distribution networks.

Participants will include leaders of the MOIT's Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade, relevant ministry units and the Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia. Representatives of southern provincial and municipal departments of industry and trade, Cambodian localities, industry associations and businesses from both countries are also expected to attend.

Discussions will focus on market trends, consumer demand, market access conditions and trade opportunities. Participants will also share experience in improving product quality, design, packaging and branding, and in meeting requirements on quality, traceability, labelling and food safety.

The event will also showcase the strengths and competitive products of localities, address difficulties facing cross-border trade and propose measures to expand markets, distribution networks, logistics and e-commerce, as well as improve export performance.

A business-matching session will enable Vietnamese and Cambodian companies to discuss their needs, identify potential partners and explore cooperation and business opportunities.

Alongside the conference, a trade connectivity fair will take place at the same venue from November 12 to 14. It will showcase local specialities, products under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, agricultural and aquatic products, consumer goods and other export-oriented products from businesses in both countries.

The fair will also feature promotional campaigns, shopping incentives, consumer engagement activities, artistic performances, cultural exchanges and livestream sales, alongside digital media coverage to attract visitors, advertise products and stimulate consumption.

With the support of government agencies, industry associations and the business communities of both countries, the conference is expected to generate practical cooperation opportunities, facilitate cross-border trade and strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties in a stable, effective and sustainable manner./.

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