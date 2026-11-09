Vietnam, Japan issue Joint Vision Statement

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam and Japan on November 9 issued a Joint Vision Statement on during the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam’s official visit to Japan from November 8-11.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is pleased to present a translation of the Vietnam-Japan Joint Vision Statement.

Vietnam-Japan Joint Vision Statement

Partners Advancing Together and Co-creating for Mutual Benefit, High-quality Growth, Strategic Autonomy and Resilience





At the invitation of the Japanese State, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam, and his spouse, Madam Ngo Phuong Ly, made an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11,2026. During the visit, General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse met with and attended a banquet hosted by the Emperor and Empress of Japan at the Imperial Palace; attended the official welcome ceremony, held talks, delivered a joint press statement and witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. He also delivered a policy address to the Japanese Diet, visited Kanagawa prefecture and held several other important high-level engagements.

Building on the important achievements already made, General Secretary and President To Lam and Prime Minister Takaichi reaffirmed that Vietnam and Japan are each other's leading and long-term important partners, sharing many common interests, with the development of one country creating favourable conditions for the development of the other.

General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that Japan remains a priority partner for Vietnam in areas including defence, security, economic security, development cooperation, investment and trade. Prime Minister Takaichi, in turn, affirmed that Vietnam is a priority partner in the implementation of Japan's foreign policy and its new Growth Strategy.

Against the backdrop of the increasingly complex international environment, on the basis of the new strategic vision for Vietnam-Japan relations, General Secretary and President To Lam and Prime Minister Takaichi agreed to adopt the Vietnam-Japan Joint Vision Statement to elevate the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” to new heights, guided by the spirit of "Partners Advancing Together and Co-creating for Mutual Benefit, High-quality Growth, Strategic Autonomy and Resilience".





Development of Vietnam-Japan relations





1. The two sides highly valued the strong, comprehensive, and substantive growth of Vietnam-Japan relations in recent years, particularly since the relationship was elevated in 2023 to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World”. Political trust has been consolidated and significantly strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges and contacts across Party, Government and Parliament channels. Dialogue mechanisms between the ministries, central agencies and localities of the two countries have been implemented effectively.

2. The two sides affirmed that cooperation between the two countries in areas including defence, security, the economy, economic security, energy resources, trade, investment, science, technology, agriculture, the environment, ocean management, education and training, labour, culture, sports, tourism, law and justice, locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges has developed substantially and has continued to strengthen and broaden. Recognising the importance of enhancing each side’s autonomy and resilience in an increasingly complex international environment, and on the basis of the List of Priority Areas for Cooperation in Economic Security, Science and Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, the two leaders agreed to advance cooperation in science and technology, and economic security, particularly the joint research and human resource development projects in areas such as semiconductors. Cooperation in emerging areas, including digital transformation, green transition and energy security, also made concrete progress. The Vietnamese community in Japan, numbering nearly 700,000, has an increasing proportion of workers with high expertise and skills, and contributes to the development of relations between the two countries.

3. General Secretary and President To Lam highly appreciated Japan's economic development policies, including its new Growth Strategy, and expressed his expectation that, under Prime Minister Takaichi's leadership, Japan would soon realise its growth objectives and continue to play a proactive role in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. Vietnam supported Japan’s efforts to realise the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) in connection with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), grounded in the principles of adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, to contribute to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Takaichi highly appreciated the important policies being pursued by Vietnam, under its Party and State leadership with General Secretary and President To Lam at the helm, to realise its two centenary development goals. She expressed her support for Vietnam’s reform directions and Japan’s readiness to cooperate with Vietnam in successfully implementing its new development model. Prime Minister Takaichi affirmed that Vietnam is a priority partner for the realisation of FOIP.

4. The two leaders highlighted that the achievements in Vietnam-Japan cooperation in recent years had resulted from a high level of political trust, the guidance of the two countries’ leaders, mutual understanding, the promotion of shared interests, more effective cooperation and efforts to build a shared future, together with broad-based multi-layered support of the people of both countries.

On diplomatic, security and defence relations





5. The two leaders consented to promote high-level diplomacy and maintain exchanges and contacts at senior levels, thereby helping to strengthen trust and understanding between the two countries. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting exchanges through all channels, including those between the political parties, Governments and parliaments, as well as people-to-people exchanges and local cooperation, and to consolidating the friendship between the two countries. On this occasion, General Secretary and President To Lam cordially invited the Emperor and Empress of Japan and Prime Minister Takaichi to visit Vietnam at a mutually convenient time.

6. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening substantive and effective cooperation in defence, on the basis of the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam-Japan Defence Cooperation towards the next decade, signed in April 2018; the Memorandum on Cooperation and Exchanges in the Field of Defence, signed in October 2011; the Agreement concerning the Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology, signed in September 2021; and other agreements between the two Ministries of National Defence. They also announced the convening of the second Vietnam-Japan Foreign and Defence Vice-Ministerial Consultation (Vice-Ministerial “2+2”) in Vietnam in December 2026.

7. The two leaders agreed to look into the possibility of the provision of equipment in the field of UN Peacekeeping Operations under the framework of the Official Security Assistance (OSA) in line with the needs and the defence policy of Vietnam.

8. The two leaders welcomed progress in cooperation between the two countries on maritime security and safety at sea, including Japan’s continued support to the Vietnam Coast Guard through ODA, and consented to continue working together to enhance Vietnam's maritime security capacity. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in security, law enforcement, intelligence and policing, work together to combat transnational organised crime and foster legal and judicial cooperation.

On strengthening economic connectivity, co-creating to promote high-quality growth, strategic autonomy, resilience and ensuring economic security

9. In light of each side’s needs and interests in achieving growth and strengthening strategic autonomy and resilience, and building on many years of economic cooperation, the two leaders committed to enhance economic connectivity toward sustainable and long-term development, guided by the principles of equality, co-creation, complementarity, mutual support and mutual benefit. The two countries will work closely together in their developmental process, together contributing their knowledge and resources to the co-creation of new values and together enjoying the fruit of collaboration. The two sides identified four pillars of interconnected and mutually reinforcing cooperation: (i) science and technology, and innovation; (ii) education, training and human resource development; (iii) production and supply chain connectivity; and (iv) finance, investment and development assistance.

10. The two leaders affirmed their desire to promote a new generation of ODA cooperation in such areas as AI, semiconductors and energy security, and to advance large-scale, high-quality infrastructure projects in Vietnam. They welcomed the signing of an agreement on facilitating the implementation of Japan’s non-refundable aid projects in Vietnam and concurred in implementing new grant aid projects at an early date.

11. The two leaders confirmed that they will continue to advance financial cooperation under the ASEAN+3 Finance Process, which Japan co-chairs this year.

12. Prime Minister Takaichi recognised Vietnam’s important role in Japan's efforts to diversify and upgrade its supply chain networks and welcomed the efforts made by Vietnam to improve the investment environment for Japanese companies including raising transparency and predictability; and affirmed that Japan would enable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply and substantively in global supply chains led by Japanese companies. Vietnam welcomed high-quality investment from Japan and affirmed its determination to continue improving the investment and business environment and to create all favourable conditions for Japanese businesses to invest in Vietnam. Japan reaffirmed its continued support for Vietnam in realising two centenary goals.

13. The two leaders consented to continue working closely together to effectively implement Phase 3 (2025-2030) of the “Medium- and Long-Term Vision for Vietnam-Japan Agricultural Cooperation”. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in high-quality agriculture to ensure food security by promoting investment, technology and knowledge transfer, and high-quality human resource development. The two leaders further consented to enhance cooperation under the ASEAN-Japan MIDORI Cooperation Plan. They welcomed that technical consultations for market access on Vietnamese pomelos and Japanese grapes are almost completed, with the prospect that exports will become possible starting from next year.

14. The two leaders welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in environment and consented to further strengthen environmental cooperation. They also affirmed the importance of knowledge sharing, capacity building, and promotion of public-private investment for the benefit of both Japan and Vietnam, and that these efforts through the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) would contribute to greenhouse gas emission reductions, energy transition, and sustainable economic development in Vietnam.

15. The two leaders affirmed the importance of moving ahead with the early implementation of 15 [Japan-Vietnam] energy cooperation projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), as well as LNG- and gas-fired power projects invested by Japanese enterprises by working on progressing the business environment as well as ensuring energy security, on the basis of a balance of interests among the parties concerned and in accordance with Vietnamese law. At the same time, the two leaders shared the view on the importance of ensuring free and transparent energy trade, strengthening international coordination on oil stockpiling, and enhancing cooperation on energy between producing and consuming countries, with a view to ensuring stable energy supplies. They concurred to implement cooperation under the POWERR Asia framework announced by Japan. They also concurred on materializing cooperation, including Japan’s technical assistance, human resource development support, and financial support for Vietnam’s national energy reserve and affirmed that Japan continues to be one of the preferred partners in advancing Vietnam’s nuclear power program and consented to continue promoting cooperation in the development of nuclear power in Vietnam in the future.

15. The two leaders recognised the importance of the content industry, including video games, anime, manga, music and cinema, in driving economic growth and deepening people-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations. They also agreed to encourage the organisation of large-scale events, including festivals, exhibitions and live performances, and stressed the need to combat online copyright infringement to ensure the healthy development of the content industry. Japan welcomed Vietnam's efforts to strengthen enforcement in this area. Regarding websites hosting pirated anime and manga, the two sides stressed the need to step up efforts to address the issue and agreed to strengthen cooperation in this regard.

16. The two leaders agreed to strengthen exchanges on policies, legislation and experience in integrated maritime governance; promote cooperation in developing, integrating and sharing information, apply AI and advanced technologies, and enhance multi-domain maritime domain awareness (MDA) capabilities.

17. The two leaders affirmed the importance of moving ahead with the early implementation of 15 Vietnam-Japan energy cooperation projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), as well as LNG- and gas-fired power projects invested by Japanese enterprises by working on progressing the business environment as well as ensuring energy security, on the basis of a balance of interests among the parties concerned and in accordance with Vietnamese law. At the same time, the two leaders shared the view on the importance of ensuring free and transparent energy trade, strengthening international coordination on oil stockpiling, and enhancing cooperation on energy between producing and consuming countries, with a view to ensuring stable energy supplies. They concurred to implement cooperation under the POWERR Asia framework announced by Japan. They also concurred on materialising cooperation, including Japan’s technical assistance, human resource development support, and financial support for Vietnam’s national energy reserve and affirmed that Japan continues to be one of the preferred partners in advancing Vietnam’s nuclear power program and consented to continue promoting cooperation in the development of nuclear power in Vietnam in the future.

18. The two leaders consented to look into the possibility of identifying and implementing cooperation projects in critical minerals, including through collaboration with multilateral development banks (MDBs), with a view to strengthening the supply chains of both countries according to the conditions and needs of each side.

19. The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in healthcare and in addressing population ageing, including long-term care on the basis of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the two countries under the ‘Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative’. They reaffirmed the importance of achieving universal health coverage as the foundation of strengthening prevention, preparedness for and response to future health emergencies through bilateral cooperation and international coordination. The Japanese side confirmed that it will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Vietnam in research, transfer of technology and know-how, training of medical personnel, and technical assistance for the formulation of health and medical policies.

On promoting cooperation in science, technology, innovation and high-quality human resource development





20. The two leaders affirmed that the two countries would further strengthen cooperation in education and training and high-quality human resource development, and promote training activities for strategic-level officials of the Party, State and Government of Vietnam.

21. The two leaders reaffirmed that the Vietnam-Japan University is a flagship project of educational cooperation between the two countries. They welcomed the signing of the agreement concerning the development of Vietnam-Japan University and consented to continue developing the University to train advanced, practical and specialised global talent in fields such as advanced science and innovation, including semiconductors. This will be pursued through industry-government-academia collaboration and with the aim of developing the University into a hub for training human resources serving the wider Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders also recognised the importance of promoting Japanese Studies and Vietnamese Studies and encouraging the learning of each other’s language, thereby helping to deepen mutual recognition and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

22. The two leaders consented to continue effectively implementing the Joint Committee mechanism for cooperation in science and technology; to effectively implement the Vietnam-Japan List of Priority Areas for Cooperation in Economic Security, Science and Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation (May 2026). In this context, they also agreed to strengthen dialogue to promote cooperation between the two countries in innovation and advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). The two leaders also consented to advance concrete AI cooperation under the Japan-ASEAN AI Co-Creation Initiative. They also confirmed that they will strengthen cooperation between relevant Japanese and Vietnamese institutions and academies. Prime Minister Takaichi concurred that Japan will strengthen cooperation in the training field and implement joint research projects with Vietnam in advanced fields, including AI and semiconductors. In this regard, the two leaders highly appreciated the announcement of the implementation of six joint research projects and the next call under the Networked Exchange, United Strength for Stronger Partnerships between Japan and ASEAN (NEXUS), thereby supporting the development of approximately 250 Vietnamese doctoral-level human resources in the semiconductor field and contributing to Vietnam’s goal of training about 100 doctoral-level AI human resources by 2030, and to promote next-generation human resource exchanges in advanced science and technology fields, including semiconductors, through the Sakura Science Exchange Programme. The two leaders further consented to cooperate on the peaceful and sustainable use of outer space, including through cooperation in launching and operating Earth-observation satellites, sharing satellite data and strengthening human resource development.

23. The two leaders confirmed that they attach due importance to the development of trusted digital infrastructure, such as submarine cables, Open RAN, AI RAN, 5G/6G, satellite communications, and All-Photonics Networks, in line with the “FOIP Digital Corridor Initiative”.

24. The two leaders affirmed the importance of further promoting cooperation aimed at accelerating patent examinations and improving the predictability of examination results in Vietnam.

On promoting people-to-people and local ties, tourism, cultural exchanges and cooperation in other areas





25. The two leaders highly valued the positive contributions made by the Vietnamese community in Japan and the Japanese community in Vietnam to the socioeconomic development of both countries and to bilateral relations, while reaffirming the importance of raising awareness among nationals of both countries about abiding by the laws and regulations of the host country. They consented to coordinate in addressing issues concerning the sending and accepting of Vietnamese workforce and others. The two leaders consented to promote negotiations to sign an Agreement between Vietnam and Japan on Social Security at an early date. They also welcomed the launch of preliminary consultations toward concluding an international agreement on consular cooperation, including mandatory consular notification.

26. The two leaders affirmed their support for promoting cultural and intellectual exchanges and Japanese-language education through tourism, cultural and culinary festivals held in each country, as well as the “Partnership to Co-create a Future with the Next Generation: WA Project 2.0.” They also consented to further deepen cooperation between localities and to hold the third Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum in 2027. Looking ahead to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the two leaders concurred in designating the years 2027-2028 as the “Japan - Vietnam Tourism Year”.

Strengthening regional, international and global cooperation





27. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN’s unity and centrality and consented to work closely together and make positive contributions to strengthening the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive, effective, and mutually beneficial manner.

28. The two sides underlined the importance of the Mekong subregion to regional peace, stability, development and connectivity. They consented to continue advancing Mekong-Japan cooperation in a practical, effective, inclusive and sustainable manner, and to work together to enhance its role and effectiveness. Vietnam welcomed Japan’s continued prioritisation to support Mekong countries, particularly in promoting connectivity, narrowing development gaps, sustainably managing water resources, advancing digital transformation and energy cooperation, and addressing transboundary challenges. The two leaders also encouraged the implementation of projects that strengthen connectivity and generate wider spillover effects in infrastructure, power grids and human resource development, in line with the needs and priorities of the countries concerned.

29. The two leaders consented to promote comprehensive cooperation at regional and international forums. Prime Minister Takaichi expressed her support for Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027. The two leaders expressed their support for UN reform, including UN Security Council (UNSC) reform. The two leaders agreed to continue close coordination to achieve tangible progress in reforming the UNSC, including the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent seats. Prime Minister Takaichi expressed her gratitude to Vietnam for its continued support for Japan’s candidacy for UNSC permanent membership when it is reformed. They consented to further promote free trade and underscored the need to work closely with relevant agencies to ensure the full, effective and transparent implementation of free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). They reaffirmed that CPTPP is particularly important in maintaining and strengthening a free, fair, and rules-based multilateral trading system, and would continue to coordinate closely with other parties to uphold its high standards. The two leaders concurred on working closely together towards the successful organisation of GREEN EXPO 2027 in Yokohama, Japan.

30. The two leaders shared their concern over developments in the East Sea (South China Sea). They underscored the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea and of all parties exercising maximum restraint and refraining from actions that could affect peace and stability, and further complicate disputes. They also highlighted the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea, in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), while reaffirming the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea. They also reaffirmed that UNCLOS constitutes the most comprehensive international legal framework that provides a universal, unified and overarching legal basis for governing all activities in the oceans and seas. The two leaders shared the view on the need to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC); noted progress in negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and underscored the importance of an effective and substantive COC that is consistent with international law, in particular UNCLOS, and does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all parties in the East Sea.

31. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation and of full implementation of international obligations and commitments, including United Nations Security Council resolutions. They also underscored the need to soon establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through political and diplomatic efforts, by promoting dialogue and peacefully resolving disagreements among the parties concerned, including humanitarian issues.

32. General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse expressed their sincere gratitude to the Emperor and Empress, Prime Minister Takaichi, the leaders and people of Japan for the warm hospitality extended to themselves and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation./.