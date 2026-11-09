Party General Secretary and President meets with Japanese parliamentary leaders

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori Eisuke and President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu in Tokyo on November 9 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to Japan.



At the meetings, the Vietnamese leader thanked Speaker Mori Eisuke, President Sekiguchi Masakazu and the Japanese National Diet for their warm reception for the high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation. He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to deliver a policy address to the National Diet, where he shared information about Vietnam, Vietnam-Japan relations, and regional and global developments.



He conveyed National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man's greetings to the two parliamentary leaders and invited them to visit Vietnam at an early date.



The two Japanese parliamentary leaders warmly welcomed General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation on their official visit to Japan and to the National Diet, where he delivered an important policy address.



They described the visit as particularly significant, expressed keen interest in the top Vietnamese leader’s policy address and voiced their expectations that it would help strengthen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan, as well as mutual understanding between the two countries’ people.



In response to General Secretary and President To Lam's proposals, Speaker Mori Eisuke affirmed his commitment to promoting the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Highlighting the importance of high-level exchanges, he proposed that the two sides step up exchanges of high-level delegations, as well as cooperation and exchanges between their parliaments, parliamentary committees and friendship parliamentarians' groups through various channels.



He also praised the contributions of the 700,000-strong Vietnamese community to Japan's socio-economic development, affirming his support for efforts to create a favourable and equal environment and ensure better living conditions for Vietnamese people in Japan, enabling them to continue contributing positively to local socio-economic development.



President Sekiguchi Masakazu expressed his satisfaction with the remarkable and substantive progress in Vietnam-Japan relations, particularly in judicial cooperation and institutional development in recent years.



He stressed that the two sides should continue close coordination to effectively implement the Cooperation Agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and Japan's House of Councillors.



He affirmed that the Japanese National Diet supports efforts to elevate bilateral relations and will play an active role in translating agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders, as well as future cooperation initiatives, into concrete outcomes. Such cooperation should be based on partnership, co-creation and mutual benefit, for high-quality growth, strategic autonomy and resilience.



Discussing regional and international issues of shared concern, the two sides pledged to coordinate closely and support each other at multilateral parliamentary forums, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world./.

VNA