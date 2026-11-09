Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on Cambodia’s 73rd Independence Day

Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence Day (November 9, 1953–2026).

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam cabled a letter and a flower arrangement to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, and a flower arrangement to CPP President Hun Sen. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a congratulatory letter to his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man extended congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary.

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu also sent a flower arrangement to Say Chhum, Vice President of the CPP and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee.

In its congratulatory message, the CPV Central Committee warmly congratulated Cambodia on its major achievements over the past 73 years. It expressed its confidence that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government, with the CPP led by President Hun Sen, playing a central role, Cambodia will continue to achieve new and more comprehensive successes.

The CPV Central Committee believes that Cambodia will successfully implement the CPP's 2023–2028 Political Platform, successfully organise the 2027 commune and ward council elections, and build an increasingly prosperous Kingdom of Cambodia.

In their congratulatory letters, Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly leaders underscored that the close ties and close cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries, nurtured over generations and through historical challenges, constitute a precious shared asset of the two peoples.

They expressed their pleasure that the sound relations and cooperation between the two countries have been continuously strengthened, bringing practical benefits to their people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

The Party, State and people of Vietnam affirmed their commitment to working with the CPP and the State and people of Cambodia to preserve and further develop the two countries’ relations of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability, making them increasingly close and effective.

On this occasion, Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory letter to Prak Sokhonn, member of the Standing Committee and Head of the External Relations Commission of the CPP Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia./.