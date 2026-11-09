Politics

Lawmakers consider measures to expand social insurance coverage

During the day, legislators discussed draft laws amending and supplementing provisions of the Law on Social Insurance, the Labour Code, the Law on Archives, the Law on Gender Equality, the Law on Red Cross Activities and the Law on Employment.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, authorised by the Prime Minister, presents proposals on draft laws at the second session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, authorised by the Prime Minister, presents proposals on draft laws at the second session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) convened in plenary session on November 9 as part of its second sitting, voting to adopt resolutions on the State budget estimates and the allocation of the central budget for 2027.

During the day, legislators discussed draft laws amending and supplementing provisions of the Law on Social Insurance, the Labour Code, the Law on Archives, the Law on Gender Equality, the Law on Red Cross Activities and the Law on Employment.

They also considered amendments to laws on occupational safety and hygiene, children, persons with disabilities, medical examination and treatment, pharmacy, the elderly, health insurance, and tobacco harm prevention and control.

The draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Social Insurance comprises three articles aimed at refining regulations in line with the restructuring of the political system and the two-tier local administration model, while improving social insurance fund investment efficiency and policies.

To ensure an appropriate and feasible roadmap for expanding social insurance coverage among workers without labour contracts and those working on digital platforms, the draft proposes that the NA Standing Committee decide on compulsory participation for workers with stable and regular employment and income, based on Government proposals and socio-economic conditions in each period.

The Government's Party Committee is studying a new resolution on salary and social insurance policies for submission to competent authorities. Once adopted by the Party Central Committee, the Government will direct relevant agencies to institutionalise its provisions.

vnanet-y-te2.jpg
A medical worker assists a citizen in using the citizen identification card to register for medical examinations at a self-service kiosk at General Hospital No.2 of Lao Cai province. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the draft law amending and supplementing provisions of the Labour Code, the Law on Archives, the Law on Gender Equality, the Law on Red Cross Activities and the Law on Employment comprises seven articles.

Under the proposed amendments to the Labour Code, the authority to regulate the functions, tasks and organisational structure of the National Wage Council would be transferred from the Government to the Prime Minister. The task of announcing the annual schedule of public and Lunar New Year holidays would be assigned to the Minister of Home Affairs. The draft also proposes designating November 24 each year as Vietnam Culture Day and a paid public holiday for workers, institutionalising Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW.

Regarding the Law on Archives, the draft specifies the authority to destroy expired and valueless archival documents at agencies that have been dissolved, declared bankrupt or restructured. It will also abolish archive practice certificates and related fees, replacing them with professional qualification requirements for personnel providing archival services.

Under proposed amendments to the Law on Gender Equality, responsibility for publishing national information on gender equality will be transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Ministry of Finance will implement gender classification criteria in State statistics. The authority to promulgate national strategies and targets on gender equality will also be transferred from the Government to the Prime Minister.

The draft amendments to the Law on Red Cross Activities will transfer State management responsibility for Red Cross activities from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the proposed amendments to the Law on Employment will abolish licences for employment service providers. Enterprises would only be required to notify the specialised agency under the provincial-level People's Committee where their headquarters are located before commencing operations./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #16th National Assembly #Law on Social Insurance #State budget estimates #Law on Gender Equality
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

National Assembly Election

Related News

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers push sharper rules for infrastructure critical to national security

The draft law on protection of infrastructure related to national security should spell out core conditions, including the level of impact on national security, the risk of disrupting essential operations and the need for special protection. He said the Government should set detailed technical criteria, said a deputy from Lam Dong province.

See more

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

Activities of Party General Secretary and President To Lam's official visit to Japan, the 10th National Buddhist Congress, and the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level between Vietnam and Spain are among news highlights over last weekend.

The Vietnamese delegation takes photo with students at the primary school named after the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

CPV values traditional friendship with Mexican Labour Party

Deputy head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Tran Thanh Lam proposed deeper theoretical exchanges and sharing of experience in Party building and national development; stronger cooperation in education, science, culture, external information, press, publishing and traditional medicine.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during her official visit to Vietnam in May, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s Japan visit to open up new space for bilateral cooperation

The visit is expected to further deepen ties through Party, State, parliamentary and people-to-people channels, while creating breakthroughs in economic, financial, scientific and technological cooperation, innovation, education and training, digital and green transformation, and supply chain diversification, thereby contributing to a peaceful and stable environment for development in both countries.

Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet (R) meets with Jiri Mäntysalo, Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Finland. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Finland move to strengthen political trust, expand cooperation

Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van suggested that Finland further promote its role as a bridge between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), while Vietnam could serve as a bridge between Finland and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He called for effective utilisation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and urged Finland to encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date.

Representatives of the Japanese State and the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Japan

The visit is expected to further translate the potential and achievements of bilateral cooperation into concrete outcomes, strengthen the longstanding bonds between the two countries and ensure that the friendship nurtured across generations continues to deliver lasting benefits to both peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation leave Hanoi on November 8 for a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader and spouse depart for official visit to Japan

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on November 8 for a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

Toshiro Nishizawa, a Senior Fellow at Graduate School of Public Policy under the University of Tokyo in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visit to deepen Vietnam-Japan strategic cooperation: expert

The upcoming visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to give fresh impetus to the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the strategic priorities of both countries, according to a Japanese expert.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

WTO hails Vietnam’s 20-year journey since accession

Joining the WTO was a strategic choice for Vietnam, closely associated with its Doi Moi (Renewal) process, opening-up policy and international economic integration. Over the past two decades, international economic integration has become a driving force for institutional reforms, trade expansion, foreign investment attraction and enhancement of the country's international standing.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third, left) and other delegates at the political consultation (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Spain seek to deepen Strategic Partnership

Vietnam asked Spain to continue voicing its support for and urging the European Commission (EC) to swiftly lift the IUU “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood, while actively encouraging EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Top leader's official visit to Japan carries three major strategic implications: Deputy FM

The visit, the first to Japan by the leader in his new capacity and the first visit to Japan by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 11 years, will first set the overall strategic direction for bilateral relations in the new period, enabling leaders of the two countries to identify long-term cooperation orientations and priority areas that meet the development needs of both sides.