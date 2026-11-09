Politics

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

Activities of Party General Secretary and President To Lam's official visit to Japan, the 10th National Buddhist Congress, and the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level between Vietnam and Spain are among news highlights over last weekend.

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam has emphasised that respect for the Constitution and law is both a requirement to maintain discipline and a driver of development in his article on the occasion of Vietnam Law Day 2026.

The article is entitled “Respect for the Constitution and Law – A driver of national development”. Read full story

– Party General Secretary and President To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation met with representatives of the Vietnamese expert and intellectual community working in strategic fields in Japan on the afternoon of November 8 (local time) as part of his official visit.

potal-vietnam-leader-japan-experts.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and other participants in the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the meeting, the top leader expressed his pleasure at meeting outstanding Vietnamese professionals, saying that the occasion provides an opportunity to review achievements and discuss ways to better connect knowledge, experience and resources between Vietnam and the Vietnamese expert community in Japan. Read full story

– Party General Secretary and President To Lam has called on the coal industry to uphold the traditional spirit of “Discipline and Unity” and accelerate technological innovation, prioritise workers’ safety and improve operational efficiency, towards building a modern, safe and efficient coal industry.

He made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Miners - Traditional Day of Coal Industry (November 12, 1936 – 2026) in Quang Ninh city on November 7. Read full story

– President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his wife, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and a working delegation, attended the inauguration ceremony of the Tan Trao–Trung Yen Revolutionary Road and the ATK Tan Trao Museum at the Tan Trao Special National Historical Site in Tan Trao commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on November 8.

The event held special significance as it coincided with the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly’s adoption of Vietnam’s first Constitution (November 9, 1946 – 2026), in response to Vietnam Law Day (November 9), ahead of the 81st anniversary of the first general election to elect the National Assembly of Vietnam (January 6, 1946 – 2027), and as part of activities marking the 195th anniversary of Tuyen Quang province’s founding (November 4, 1831 – 2026). Read full story

– NA President Tran Thanh Man has called on residents of Binh Loi commune, Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen community solidarity, promote sustainable livelihoods and build safe and healthy residential areas.

Attending the Great National Solidarity Festival in the commune's Hamlet 15 on November 7 morning, the NA leader said the annual event becomes an important gathering for residents to share experience, strengthen bonds and foster solidarity. He noted that November is marked by several significant events, notably the first-ever celebration of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, offering an occasion for officials and people to promote the country's cultural values and heritage. Read full story

– NA President Tran Thanh Man called on the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) to build a dignified, strong and progressive organisation, while strengthening discipline, promoting innovation and improving governance effectiveness and efficiency, while addressing the opening of the 10th National Buddhist Congress on November 7.

The Congress, for the 2026-2031 tenure, officially opened at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme of “Discipline – Innovation – Effectiveness – Efficiency.” Read full story

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet paid a working visit to Finland from November 4-7 to strengthen political trust and promote multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The visit that took place one year after the establishment of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership provided an opportunity for both sides to enhance cooperation through Party channels, foster people-to-people exchanges and advance the implementation of high-level agreements. Read full story

– Vietnam and Spain have agreed on orientations and specific measures to further deepen their Strategic Partnership at the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level between the two countries.

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Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third, left) and other delegates at the political consultation (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The consultation was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martinez Belio at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid on November 5. Read full story

– Vietnam’s third Trade Policy Review (TPR) took place on November 4-6 at the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, providing an opportunity for the country to share its efforts and achievements in international economic integration and exchange views with WTO members on its trade policies.

The review was chaired by Ambassador Nella Pepe Tavita-Levy, Permanent Representative of Samoa to the WTO, with Ambassador Seongmee Yoon, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea, serving as discussant. Read full story./.

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