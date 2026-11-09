☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official visit to Japan.



Focusing the theme of co-creating technologies, co-building future value chains, the forum provided a platform for the two countries to explore new cooperation opportunities. Read full story



– Party General Secretary and President To Lam met with leaders and senior representatives of major Japanese businesses in Tokyo on November 9 morning (local time), calling for moving beyond traditional technology transfer towards co-creation and deeper integration into value and supply chains.

The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and representatives of major Japanese businesses in Tokyo on November 9 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)

The Japanese side included Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Kobayashi Ken, Chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Tsutsui Yoshinobu, and representatives of major member companies of Keidanren, which groups more than 1,500 leading enterprises with strong reputations and extensive influence in the world. Read full story



– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Japan’s ANA Holdings held a ceremony on November 9 to mark the 10th anniversary of their strategic cooperation and sign a framework agreement on joint venture cooperation, with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in attendance.



The event took place at noon (local time) during the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Japan. Read full story



– The National Assembly (NA) on November 9 approved a resolution on the 2027 state budget estimates, setting total revenue at over 3.334 quadrillion VND (over 130.6 billion USD) and total expenditure at almost 4.074 quadrillion VND, with a projected budget deficit equivalent to 4.5% of GDP.



The resolution was passed with 471 votes in favour, or 94.2% of the total number of NA deputies. Read full story



– The 9th Vietnam–Australia defence policy dialogue took place at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on November 9, co-chaired by Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Hugh Jeffrey, Deputy Secretary of Strategy, Policy and International at the Australian Department of Defence.



The two sides agreed to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the two countries' senior leaders and defence ministries, as reflected in the joint statement on deepening the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the updated joint vision statement on further defence cooperation between the Australian Department of Defence and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, signed in August 2026. Read full story



– Vietnam’s industrial growth in the first 10 months of 2026 was largely driven by the processing and manufacturing sector, which remained the main growth engine, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Production line at Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

The sector’s industrial production index (IIP) rose 13% year on year, contributing 10.2 percentage points to overall industrial growth. Mining increased 7.1%, adding 1.1 percentage points, while electricity generation and distribution grew 10.6%, contributing one percentage point. Water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment expanded 9.2%. Read full story



– Hanoi will host the 2026 Creative Design Festival from November 13 to 29 under the themed “Creative Economy,” aiming to connect and promote cultural and heritage values and creative resources, generating new value for urban development.



It is expected to feature around 150 activities, bringing together nearly 1,000 artisans, artists and creative professionals from Vietnam and 21 other countries across five main areas. Read full story./.