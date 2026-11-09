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Vietnam’s tradition of learning contributes to national soft power

The Temple of Literature, a symbol of Vietnam’s longstanding tradition of valuing education and respecting teachers, helps promote the country’s cultural identity and strengthen international exchange, according to an Indian scholar who has worked with Vietnamese partners for more than a decade.

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Temple of Literature brings 950 years of educational heritage to life

Temple of Literature brings 950 years of educational heritage to life

Visitors to Hanoi-based Temple of Literature are discovering Vietnam’s educational heritage through interactive activities marking its 950th anniversary (1076–2026). From exploring the history of imperial examinations to experiencing the role of scholars, the programme offers young people and international visitors new ways to connect with the nation's longstanding tradition of valuing learning and talent.

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Hanoi exhibition showcases traditional craft village heritage

Hanoi exhibition showcases traditional craft village heritage

An exhibition featuring handicrafts from traditional villages and offering visitors opportunities to explore Vietnamese cultural heritage has opened at the Ho Guom Cultural Information Centre in Hanoi, as part of activities marking Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

Party leader meets Vietnamese community, experts in Japan

Party leader meets Vietnamese community, experts in Japan

As part of his official visit to Japan, General Secretary and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, had a meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative offices and a large gathering of overseas Vietnamese in Japan on the afternoon of November 8. The same day, he met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals working in strategic fields.

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Japan

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Japan

General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Tokyo on November 8 (local time), beginning an official visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese State.

Technology drives higher value in Quang Ninh's marine economy

Technology drives higher value in Quang Ninh's marine economy

The application of science and technology in aquaculture and seafood processing is helping Quang Ninh improve productivity, product quality and economic returns. From storm-resistant cage systems to enzyme-based processing, these innovations are adding value to marine resources and supporting sustainable development of the province's marine economy.

Vietnam, Japan joining hands to shape a shared future

Vietnam, Japan joining hands to shape a shared future

At the invitation of the Japanese State, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11, 2026.

Unity, strength take centre stage at Vietnam’s National Buddhist Congress

Unity, strength take centre stage at Vietnam’s National Buddhist Congress

Addressing at the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026-2031 tenure, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man urged delegates to unite the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in purpose and action, address shortcomings and work towards achieving the goals set for the new tenure, while building a dignified and strong organisation.

Vietnamese businesses raise quality standards to boost competitiveness

Vietnamese businesses raise quality standards to boost competitiveness

To compete in international markets, Vietnamese businesses must offer quality products and meet increasingly demanding standards for safety, green production and sustainability. From selecting target markets to securing international certifications, companies are working to improve their products and expand export opportunities.

My Son steps up heritage conservation through green and smart tourism

My Son steps up heritage conservation through green and smart tourism

My Son World Cultural Heritage Site is strengthening international cooperation in restoration while expanding digital applications and green tourism products. The efforts aim to preserve the site's original values, improve visitor experiences and support sustainable tourism development.

Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth

Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth

From expanding agricultural production and diversifying tourism products to attracting new investment, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is making effective use of its local strengths to generate fresh momentum for economic development. The province is pursuing a green, smart and sustainable growth model to improve people's living standards and build a more dynamic economy.

Nuclear technology offers new prospects for Dong Nai's development

Nuclear technology offers new prospects for Dong Nai's development

As a major industrial hub, Dong Nai city has considerable potential to harness nuclear technology to improve production quality and drive scientific and technological development. Nuclear applications are already widespread in industry, healthcare, agriculture and environmental protection.

Japan attaches great importance to top Vietnamese leader’s visit: Ambassador

Japan attaches great importance to top Vietnamese leader’s visit: Ambassador

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of To Lam accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11. Ahead of the visit, the Vietnam News Agency interviewed Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki about the visit’s significance and expected outcomes.

Vietnam News Agency, AFP seek to strengthen cooperation

Vietnam News Agency, AFP seek to strengthen cooperation

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung received a delegation from Agence France-Presse (AFP), led by its Chairman and CEO Fabrice Fries, at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on November 5.

Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe

Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe

Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks and acts threatening cybersecurity in any form, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5.

Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth

Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth

From expanding agricultural production and diversifying tourism products to attracting new investment, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is making effective use of its local strengths to generate fresh momentum for economic development. The province is pursuing a green, smart and sustainable growth model to improve people's living standards and build a more dynamic economy.

Top Vietnamese leader hosts Lao National Assembly President

Top Vietnamese leader hosts Lao National Assembly President

Party General Secretary and President To Lam received visiting Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane in Hanoi on November 4, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

PM requests controlling inflation while pursuing double-digit growth

PM requests controlling inflation while pursuing double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 4 reaffirmed the Government’s determination to achieve double-digit economic growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation, stressing that inflation control must be given the highest priority in the final two months of 2026.