Vietnam gains popularity among Czech travellers

Prague (VNA) – Demand among Czech travellers for long-haul destinations during the 2026–2027 Christmas and New Year holiday season continues to rise, with Vietnam, Thailand and Zanzibar attracting growing interest, while some Middle Eastern destinations are losing visitors amid regional conflicts.

Notably, searches for flights to Hanoi have increased 47% year-on-year.

According to travel company Student Agency, Hanoi has become one of the three most sought-after destinations among its customers this winter. Company spokesman Lukas Kubat said the trend could partly be driven by the launch of a new direct air route between Prague and Hanoi in October 2026. However, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand remain the company's top-selling destinations.

The Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents of the Czech Republic (ACCKA) said popular long-haul destinations for the Christmas and New Year holidays include Thailand, Zanzibar, the Dominican Republic, the Maldives, Vietnam, the Philippines and Mexico. Among closer destinations, Egypt remains a popular choice.

ACCKA Executive Director Katerina Chaloupkova said customers mainly favour all-inclusive holidays lasting around one week although some also plan longer trips, particularly to Egypt.

Direct flights boost demand for long-haul travel

Cambodia and China's Hainan Island are among the new destinations served by direct charter flights from Prague. Travel companies said the expansion of direct routes has made distant destinations more accessible to holidaymakers.

Petr Kostka of EXIM Tours said non-stop flights shorten travel times and make long-haul destinations more attractive to customers.

Travel agency Fischer has reported a similar trend. Its spokesman Jan Bezdek said Vietnam, Cambodia, the Dominican Republic and Zanzibar are among the destinations favoured by its customers.

Prague Airport's winter flight schedule this year connects the Czech capital with 145 destinations, 12 more than last year.

In contrast to the growing popularity of destinations in Asia and other regions, Czech travel companies have reported year-on-year declines of tens of percentage points in visitor numbers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Kostka said EXIM Tours has yet to resume charter flights to the two countries. Regional conflicts are considered one of the factors weighing on travel demand.

However, the decline in visitor numbers to some Middle Eastern countries does not indicate weaker demand among Czech travellers for long-haul holidays. Rather, customers are shifting towards alternative destinations./.