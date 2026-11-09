Culture - Sports

Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026 links heritage with creative economy

With its focus on the creative economy, this year’s festival marks a shift from a standalone cultural event towards building an urban creative ecosystem.

The November 6 press conference on the 2026 Creative Design Festival, slated for November 13–29 (Photo: VNA)
The November 6 press conference on the 2026 Creative Design Festival, slated for November 13–29 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will host the 2026 Creative Design Festival from November 13 to 29 under the themed “Creative Economy,” aiming to connect and promote cultural and heritage values and creative resources, generating new value for urban development.

It is expected to feature around 150 activities, bringing together nearly 1,000 artisans, artists and creative professionals from Vietnam and 21 other countries across five main areas.

The information was provided by Le Thi Anh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, at a press conference on November 6.

With its focus on the creative economy, this year’s festival marks a shift from a standalone cultural event towards building an urban creative ecosystem. Heritage is regarded as a resource, traditional crafts as a foundation and communities as co-creators. Art is linked with the economy, while local identity is connected with contemporary life.

Dr. Architect Phan Dang Son, President of the Vietnam Association of Architects, stressed that architecture not only organises living spaces but also helps preserve memories and express a nation's aspirations. The structures of old Thang Long, including streets, villages, communal houses, markets and river wharves, carry both economic and cultural value, shaping the city's identity.

The festival should rekindle the relationship between traditional crafts and urban streets, while promoting the creative role of local residents and artisans. This would help turn heritage into an asset, transform spaces into sources of livelihood and create sustainable sources of vitality for the city, he said.

The festival's main activities will take place in five areas, namely Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi's Old Quarter, Dong Xuan-Bac Qua Market, Hang Dau Water Tower and Thong Nhat Park. Activities will also extend to cultural institutions, heritage sites, craft villages and creative spaces across the city.

A highlight will be a series of events around Hoan Kiem Lake from November 13 to 29, featuring creative pavilion installations, displays, exhibitions and workshops. Visitors will be able to explore creative products incorporating traditional materials and patterns, take part in artistic experiences, learn about handicrafts and connect with businesses in the cultural industries.

The festival will also feature accompanying activities at the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University), the Hanoi Museum, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, and localities and craft villages. Domestic and international discussions and workshops will focus on the creative economy, cultural industries, intellectual property, entrepreneurship, market development and international cooperation.

The city will also encourage creative spaces, educational institutions, businesses, household businesses and residential communities to register their participation, helping establish a network of venues hosting festival-related activities.

According to Pham Thi Thanh Huong, head of the UNESCO Office in Vietnam, the theme “Thang Long Ke Nghe” (Thang Long – Land of Artisans and Craftsmanship) celebrates the connection between Hanoi's cultural heritage, the essence of traditional crafts and contemporary creativity. Knowledge and skills passed down through generations are not merely heritage to be preserved but also resources for innovation and new economic opportunities.

Through the 2026 Creative Design Festival, Hanoi hopes to harness its heritage, traditional crafts and community creativity, gradually develop models and products in the cultural industries, and further affirm the capital's standing in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #2026 Creative Design Festival #cultural value #creative economy #UNESCO #Creative Cities Network Ha Noi
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