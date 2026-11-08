Nguyen Yen Trang wins Miss Vietnam 2026

Hanoi (VNA) - Nguyen Yen Trang, a contestant from Hanoi, won Miss Vietnam 2026 on November 7 evening in the northern city of Hai Phong, beating 24 finalists.

Tran Xuan Khanh Linh took first runner-up, while Le Phuong Nghi was named second runner-up.

On the decisive night, beyond the stage performances, the Q&A round stood out by linking the beauty of Vietnamese women to a bigger value: pride in a peaceful country and the aspiration to contribute to the international community.

Speaking at the final, Editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong newspaper and head of the Miss Vietnam 2026 organising board, journalist Phung Cong Suong, stressed the contest’s nearly four-decade record of honouring the beauty of Vietnamese women across generations.

He said he wants the beauty celebrated by the contest to shine not only on stage but also in daily life, through compassionate actions, community responsibility and the aspiration to contribute to the country./.