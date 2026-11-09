Singapore remains one of Vietnam’s leading economic, trade and investment partners: Standing Deputy PM

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore remains one of Vietnam’s leading economic, trade and investment partners in the region, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc told Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh at a reception on November 9.



The Deputy PM thanked the Singaporean side for inviting him to visit Singapore and attend the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship Programme. He spoke highly of the strong development of Vietnam-Singapore relations, particularly the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025.



He proposed that the two sides maintain high-level visits and exchanges at all levels, effectively implement the Action Programme on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2025-2030, and make the most of the annual meeting mechanism between the two countries’ Prime Ministers.



Appreciating the joint preparations for the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP), Tuc called for the development of next-generation VSIPs towards green and smart industrial parks, with a focus on innovation and enhanced technological capacity. He also encouraged Singapore to increase imports of high-quality Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products.



The Deputy PM proposed that Singapore continue supporting Vietnam in developing international financial centres, seaport and airport infrastructure, and promoting the logistics industry. He also called for stronger cooperation in human resource development and official training, as well as in security and defence. The two sides should prioritise connectivity between Vietnam’s VNeID and Singapore’s Singpass electronic identification systems and step up cooperation in data, digital transformation and cybersecurity, he said.



Regarding emerging areas of cooperation, Tuc proposed that Singapore continue promoting the renewable energy export project via the Vietnam-Malaysia-Singapore transmission route, contributing to the realisation of the ASEAN Power Grid. He also called for the effective implementation of the Vietnam-Singapore Technology Connectivity Strategy, with a focus on cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. He further urged the two sides to soon reach agreement on technical guidelines to facilitate the implementation of carbon credit cooperation projects by businesses from both countries.



On regional and international cooperation, the Deputy PM affirmed Vietnam’s support for Singapore in successfully assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027. He called on the two countries to continue working together to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and centrality, maintain their common position on the East Sea, and promote the development of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



For his part, Singh expressed his delight at the positive progress in the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He affirmed that Singapore attaches great importance to its relations with Vietnam and wishes to continue close coordination to effectively implement high-level agreements, particularly in economic and investment cooperation, the development of next-generation VSIPs, clean energy and technology connectivity.



The ambassador took note of the Vietnamese Deputy PM’s proposals and pledged to work actively with relevant agencies of both countries to advance specific cooperation programmes and projects, including those in human resource development and official training.



He also affirmed Singapore’s commitment to further strengthening coordination and mutual support to ensure the successful fulfilment of international responsibilities in 2027, when Singapore will hold the ASEAN Chairmanship and Vietnam will host APEC./.

VNA