Politics

Vietnamese leaders send condolences over shooting in Poland

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 9 sent messages of condolences to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk over a recent mass shooting in the city of Krakow.

Security forces and police are deployed outside the home of a shooting suspect in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland, on November 8. (Photo: PAP)
Security forces and police are deployed outside the home of a shooting suspect in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland, on November 8. (Photo: PAP)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 9 sent messages of condolences to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk over a recent mass shooting in the city of Krakow.

The November 7 shooting left many people dead and injured./.

VNA
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