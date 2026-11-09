Vietnamese leaders send condolences over shooting in Poland

Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van suggested that Finland further promote its role as a bridge between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), while Vietnam could serve as a bridge between Finland and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He called for effective utilisation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and urged Finland to encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date.