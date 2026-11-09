Young generation helps strengthen Vietnam–RoK friendship

Seoul (VNA) – The KF ASEAN Culture House and the Vietnam-loving Koreans Association (VESAMO) jointly held a scientific seminar for Vietnamese students and a bilingual speaking contest for children from Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families on November 6.



The event attracted students, their parents and representatives of educational institutions and cultural exchange organisations from both countries, highlighting the role of young people in strengthening people-to-people diplomacy and fostering bilateral friendship.



Addressing the opening ceremony, VESAMO Chairman Jang Ho Ik said that over its 24-year history, the association has served as a bridge for people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



Reflecting on its support for the Vietnamese community, including workers, students and multicultural families, he expressed confidence in the younger generation, which is growing up with the languages and cultures of both countries.



Through the seminar and bilingual contest, VESAMO aimed to provide a platform for young people to share knowledge, pursue their aspirations and contribute to closer friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, he said.



Meanwhile, Choi Jae Jin, Director of the KF ASEAN Culture House, noted that bilateral relations have continued to expand across various fields since diplomatic ties were established in 1992.



He highlighted the importance of joint research programmes and people-to-people exchanges, describing the event as a highly practical initiative to promote mutual understanding. The bilingual contest recognised the bridging role of children from multicultural families, while the student seminar opened up new opportunities for future cooperation.



The KF ASEAN Culture House pledges to continue supporting educational and cultural exchange programmes to deepen understanding between the two peoples, he added.



For her part, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh praised Jang Ho Ik's commitment to initiating meaningful activities and thanked the KF ASEAN Culture House for providing facilities for the event.



She affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy will continue working with agencies, schools and associations from both countries to promote academic exchanges, career guidance and community connections while supporting initiatives by Vietnamese students and children from multicultural families.



A highlight of the programme was the final round of the Vietnamese-Korean bilingual speaking contest, in which children from multicultural families demonstrated confidence and fluency in both languages.



Le Dieu Thao, a first-grade pupil at Namhan Primary School, won first prize with her speech entitled “Growing up with two languages”. Drawing on her experience of growing up between the two cultures, she spoke of the pride and joy of embracing both her heritage and languages, describing them as a precious gift and a bridge connecting her two homelands.



Park Hana Quynh, a sixth-grade pupil at Hewon Primary School, won second prize with an inspiring presentation entitled “My Future”.



Other contestants received third and consolation prizes for speeches on topics including Vietnamese food and their dreams, bilingual families, family bonds, and the relationship between the two languages and two cultures.



The children's performances offered a vivid demonstration of the enduring vitality of Vietnamese and Korean cultures among younger generations, helping lay a strong foundation for friendship between the two countries./.

VNA