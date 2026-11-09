Top leader meets Chairwoman of Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

Tokyo (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko and its 20 key leaders in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official Japan visit.

The alliance leaders included Minister of Finance Katayama Satsuki, Minister of Agriculture Takebe Arata and other Japanese lawmakers.

General Secretary and President Lam praised the alliance’s role in and active contributions to building political trust, boosting cooperation between the two parliaments as well as locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges.

He lauded generations of alliance leaders, especially its former Chairman Nikai Toshihiro and Special Advisor Takebe Tsutomu, for decades of contributions to bilateral ties. He said he is confident that the alliance under Obuchi Yuko will keep its tradition of friendship and deepen the Vietnam - Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The top Vietnamese leader suggested the alliance keep serving as a bridge, push delegation exchanges between parliamentary leaders, specialised agencies and lawmakers, especially young and female ones; share legislative and institutional improvement experience; and boost economic, investment, science-technology and quality workforce cooperation, as well as locality-to-locality ties. He also urged Japanese lawmakers to continue supporting the nearly 700,000-strong Vietnamese community in Japan, calling it a solid social foundation for bilateral ties.

Obuchi, ministers and key alliance members welcomed General Secretary and President Lam's first official Japan visit in his new role and called it an important milestone that lifts ties to a new height. She praised Vietnam’s socio-economic development and the strong trajectory of bilateral ties.

Thanking Vietnamese leaders for hosting alliance members on their recent Vietnam visits, Obuchi said the alliance will keep promoting parliamentary exchanges, mutual understanding and trust, and do its utmost to lift relations through cooperation in economy, digital transformation, green transition, investment and workforce, as well as locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges.

Alliance members welcomed Vietnam’s attendance at the International Horticultural Expo 2027, adding that they will further support cooperation in areas of strength and complementary need, including economy, trade, agriculture, farm produce processing and export, and cybersecurity. They said they want stronger exchanges with the Vietnam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group to drive bilateral ties forward./.