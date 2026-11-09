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Vietjet expands Vietnam–Japan connectivity with new Da Nang–Osaka route

The new route will boost tourism and trade while contributing to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan in a new era.

Vietjet announces a new Osaka–Da Nang route, with officials from the Osaka prefectural government in attendance to offer their congratulations. (Photo: VNA)
Vietjet announces a new Osaka–Da Nang route, with officials from the Osaka prefectural government in attendance to offer their congratulations. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - During the ongoing official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Vietjet on November 9 announced its new direct Da Nang–Osaka route in celebration of the Vietnam–Japan Tourism Cooperation Year 2027–2028.

The new service will further expand the airline’s network and strengthen air links between the two countries’ most dynamic tourism and economic hubs.

The Da Nang–Osaka route is scheduled to commence operations on December 20, with four round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, operated by modern Airbus A321 aircraft.

The new route will further strengthen Vietjet’s network between the two countries. It will enhance air connectivity, encourage two-way visitor flows and create more opportunities for cooperation between localities and businesses in both countries. With their beautiful natural landscapes, distinctive cultural heritage, rich culinary traditions and diverse tourism offerings, Da Nang and Osaka offer visitors a wealth of experiences and serve as gateways to other attractive destinations.

Since launching scheduled services to Japan in 2018, Vietjet has continuously expanded its network, bringing destinations in the two countries closer together. The airline operates 138 flights per week and has served 22 routes between Vietnam and Japan since commencing operations, including both scheduled and charter services. Its network has connected 17 destinations in Japan, with more than 4.8 million passengers carried on 27,400 flights between the two countries.

Vietjet’s scheduled network connects Vietnam with six major Japanese cities, namely Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Hiroshima and Shizuoka. Notably, Vietjet is currently the only airline operating direct flights on the Hanoi–Hiroshima and Hanoi–Shizuoka services, further expanding direct connectivity between Vietnam and Japan’s promising regional destinations.

In addition to its scheduled services, Vietjet also operates charter flights to a range of other destinations across Japan, including Fukushima, Sendai, Niigata, Matsuyama, Sapporo, Komatsu, Ibaraki, Kagoshima, Aomori and Yonago, catering to the increasingly diverse travel needs between the two markets.

Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thanh Son, said: “Vietnam and Japan share a deep-rooted friendship that has been nurtured over generations. I believe tourism is a meaningful bridge that brings people and cultures closer together, while creating opportunities for cooperation in trade, education, investment and development. Vietjet is proud to contribute to this journey by expanding air connectivity between our two countries. I hope the Vietnam–Japan Tourism Cooperation Year 2027–2028 will usher in a new chapter of deeper and stronger cooperation, contributing to the shared prosperity of both nations.”

With its growing network and expanding partnerships, Vietjet looks forward to bringing Vietnam and Japan closer together and creating new opportunities for development in the years ahead.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

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