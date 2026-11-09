Vietnamese, Japanese leaders witness exchange of cooperation deals

Tokyo (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witnessed the exchange of nine cooperation documents out of 11 signed in total in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official Japan visit.

The package spans power, education, nuclear, artificial intelligence (AI), marine policy, environment, law and intellectual property.

It includes a Framework Agreement on facilitating the implementation of projects using Japanese non-refundable aid in Vietnam; a loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the construction of the O Mon 3 Thermal Power Plant; an Exchange of Notes (E/N) with Japan on an official development assistance (ODA) loan for the construction of Vietnam-Japan University; the Vietnam-Japan Technical Cooperation Programme for fiscal year 2025-2026; an agreement between the Vietnamese and Japanese Governments on the development of Vietnam-Japan University in Vietnam; and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on nuclear power cooperation.

Others are a cooperation agreement between Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology and Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on research and development cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI); a MoU between Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Japan's Cabinet Office on cooperation in maritime and ocean policy; an MoU between Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Japan's Ministry of the Environment on environmental cooperation; the JICA-funded agreement on further enhancing the quality and effectiveness of lawmaking and law enforcement in Vietnam for the 2027-2030 period; and an MoU on accelerated patent examination between the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam and the Japan Patent Office./.