Politics

Top Vietnamese leader holds talks with Japanese PM

The two sides agreed to advance science and technology and innovation as a pillar of bilateral cooperation, based on partnership, co-creation and public-private cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in Tokyo on November 9. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in Tokyo on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - Vietnam always considers Japan one of its most important strategic partners and a sincere, trusted friend accompanying Vietnam in realising its sustainable development goals, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam told Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae during their talks in Tokyo on November 9.

Expressing his delight at meeting Takaichi again, General Secretary and President Lam voiced Vietnam’s support for Japan in playing a positive role in the region and the world, and successfully realising its new Growth Strategy.

Takaichi, for her part, thanked Vietnamese leaders for their warm reception during her May visit and said Vietnam is a priority partner in Japan’s foreign policy and new Growth Strategy.

Both leaders said the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement is a key basis to lift the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level as partners advancing together and co-creating for mutual benefit, high-quality growth, strategic autonomy and resilience.

Host and guest reviewed bilateral ties and welcomed the comprehensive, substantive and effective development since the 2023 upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They noted that nearly 80% of commitments and agreements have been delivered on, with much progress. Both sides said the results stem from high political trust, determined leadership, mutual understanding, common interests, better cooperation effectiveness, future-oriented efforts and broad public support in both countries.

The two leaders agreed to keep fostering political trust, maintain all-level exchanges; push cooperation through Party, State, Government and parliamentary channels, people-to-people exchanges and local cooperation, uphold the role of the two parliamentary friendship groups, and improve dialogue mechanisms in diplomacy and national defence-security.

On economic cooperation, they vowed to tighten economic linkages to ensure economic security and enhance strategic autonomy, continue quality Japanese investment in Vietnam tied to technology transfer and quality workforce training; propel new-generation ODA in AI, semiconductors, energy, digital transformation and green transition; and push large-scale, quality infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

General Secretary and President Lam welcomed the signing of the agreement facilitating Japan’s non-refundable aid projects in Vietnam. He proposed that both sides start construction of the Vietnam–Japan University and Cho Ray Hospital projects on schedule, and called for close cooperation to reach 80 billion USD in trade by 2030.

PM Takaichi affirmed that Vietnam plays an important role in Japan’s efforts to diversify and upgrade its supply chains. Japan will facilitate deeper and more substantive participation by Vietnamese businesses in Japanese companies’ supply chains.

vnanet-s.jpg
At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in Tokyo on November 9 (Photo: VNA)

Japan is also ready to cooperate with Vietnam to ensure energy security and build up energy reserves, while promoting the early implementation of LNG-fired power projects in Vietnam under the POWERR ASIA initiative.

The two sides agreed to advance science and technology and innovation as a pillar of bilateral cooperation, based on partnership, co-creation and public-private cooperation. They will promote cooperation in space technology, marine and ocean affairs, artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology, semiconductors, medical technology, advanced biotechnology, high-tech agriculture and strategic minerals.

They also agreed to strengthen joint research projects, particularly in AI, and expand the NEXUS programme to provide more research opportunities for doctoral students in semiconductors and AI. The two sides will effectively implement 14 projects under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).

General Secretary and President Lam proposed establishing a network of scientists in six fields: robotics, semiconductor chips, energy technology, biotechnology, high-speed railways and quantum technology. PM Takaichi affirmed Japan’s commitment to actively support Vietnam, including by contributing to the country's plan to train 100 PhD holders in AI.

The two sides agreed to strengthen human resource connectivity, promote people-to-people exchanges and local-level cooperation, and expand collaboration in healthcare, labour and education. They will work closely to organise the third Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum in 2027.

They also agreed to enhance educational cooperation and high-quality human resource development, promote healthcare cooperation, particularly in elderly care, and accelerate negotiations towards signing a bilateral social insurance agreement. The two sides will also launch consultations on a consular notification and contact agreement.

General Secretary and President Lam proposed that Japan facilitate and ease visa requirements for Vietnamese technology engineers.

PM Takaichi shared that the Japanese Government is developing an information channel to support Vietnamese citizens facing difficulties in Japan.

Looking ahead to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, the two sides agreed to launch the Vietnam-Japan Tourism Year 2027-2028.

Against the backdrop of rapid and complex developments in the regional and global situation, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern, making positive contributions to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. They also pledged mutual support at multilateral forums and within international and regional organisations, including the United Nations, APEC and ASEAN.

The Japanese PM pledged to work alongside and support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027, and expressed her hope to visit Vietnam again soon.

Following their talks, the two leaders adopted the Vietnam-Japan Joint Vision Statement, entitled “Partners Advancing Together and Co-creating for Mutual Benefit, Highquality Growth, Strategic Autonomy and Resilience.” They also witnessed the exchange of nine cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries in areas including maritime policy, environment, energy, education, grant aid and justice./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Sci-tech, innovation to drive Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Sci-tech, innovation to drive Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Japan.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official visit to Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan relations evolve amid changing economic landscape: Nikkei Asia

Vietnam and Japan are seeking to improve the quality and added value of cooperation. During Party General Secretary and President Lam’s visit, they are expected to promote collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), small modular reactor (SMR) technology, nuclear power and human resource training, Nikkei Asia reported.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae meet the press in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time) (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader, Japanese PM meet the press after talks

The two sides agreed to issue the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement, lifting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height as equal partners that accompany and co-create together on mutual benefit, for quality growth, strategic autonomy and self-reliance.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witness the exchange of cooperation documents (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Japanese leaders witness exchange of cooperation deals

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witnessed the exchange of nine cooperation documents out of 11 signed in total in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official Japan visit.

At the welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Japan on official visit

The visit is expected to turn agreements and commitments reached by high-ranking leaders into practical cooperation schemes and projects across various fields, and make positive contributions to each country’s development goals as well as global and regional peace, cooperation and development.

Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on Cambodia’s 73rd Independence Day

Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on Cambodia’s 73rd Independence Day

In its congratulatory message, the CPV Central Committee warmly congratulated Cambodia on its major achievements over the past 73 years. It expressed its confidence that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government, with the CPP led by President Hun Sen, playing a central role, Cambodia will continue to achieve new and more comprehensive successes.

Security forces and police are deployed outside the home of a shooting suspect in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland, on November 8. (Photo: PAP)

Vietnamese leaders send condolences over shooting in Poland

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 9 sent messages of condolences to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk over a recent mass shooting in the city of Krakow.

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9

The Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation, the 2027 state budget plan approved, and the 9th Vietnam–Australia defence policy dialogue are among news highlights on November 9.

The 9th Vietnam–Australia defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on November 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia hold 9th defence policy dialogue

The two sides agreed to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the two countries' senior leaders and defence ministries, as reflected in the joint statement on deepening the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the updated joint vision statement on further defence cooperation between the Australian Department of Defence and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

The plenary sitting during the 16th National Assembly's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA debates amendments to Social Insurance Law, focusing on fund safety, risk control

Several deputies supported expanding compulsory social insurance coverage to include digital platform workers and those without formal employment contracts, particularly informal workers, delivery workers and technology-based drivers. However, they stressed the need for an appropriate roadmap and clear regulations on contribution obligations, calculation methods and the responsibilities of digital platforms.

Prof. Furuta Motoo, former Rector of the Vietnam–Japan University (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s 1946 diplomacy combines steadfastness, flexibility: Japanese expert

In 1946, as President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh pursued efforts to ease tensions through both official and informal channels. In addition to official diplomatic negotiations with French government leaders, he met leaders of political parties and forces across the political spectrum, held press conferences, gave interviews, and engaged with the French public.

Representatives of ethnic minority groups join in a musical performance at a celebration of the Great National Unity Festival. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Optimising cultural strength, reinforcing great national unity from grassroots

Harnessing cultural strength and reinforcing the great national unity bloc begin with concrete action at the grassroots level. In this process, Party committees provide leadership, local authorities create favourable conditions, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its member organisations play a central role in mobilising and bringing people together, while citizens are the creators, practitioners and beneficiaries of cultural values.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in Brussels, Belgium, on October 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Proactive diplomacy turns commitments into tangible benefits

Beyond safeguarding independence and self-reliance, diplomacy must proactively anticipate developments, prevent conflicts, expand cooperation and mobilise external resources to create a peaceful environment for sustainable development and enhance Vietnam’s international standing.

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

Activities of Party General Secretary and President To Lam's official visit to Japan, the 10th National Buddhist Congress, and the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level between Vietnam and Spain are among news highlights over last weekend.