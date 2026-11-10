Vietnam Food Forum 2026 to spotlight sustainable packaging, EU exports

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Food Forum 2026, scheduled for November 11 in Ho Chi Minh City, will examine in depth regulations governing imported food products and emerging consumer trends, while directly addressing difficulties faced by businesses seeking access to European retail systems and distribution channels, according to the organisers.

Themed sustainable packaging and export compliance: enhancing capacity to bring food of Vietnam into the EU supply chains, the forum will be held as part of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition (Vietnam Foodexpo) and jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Swiss Import Promotion Programme (SIPPO), the Vietnam Packaging Association (VINPAS) and relevant partners.

According to the organisers, the event is among the specialised activities designed to help Vietnamese food businesses keep abreast of policy developments, strengthen their capacity to meet international standards and expand opportunities to join global supply chains.

It will bring together experts from the Vietnam SPS Office, SIPPO, VINPAS and Eurofins, as well as representatives from European embassies and consulates general in Vietnam.

The forum will provide practical insights from successful exporters, helping domestic businesses adopt new approaches to product development, brand building and effective utilisation of next-generation free trade agreements.

Through in-depth discussions and real-world business experiences, the event will offer opportunities for enterprises to explore new approaches to product development, brand positioning and tapping the potential of next-generation free trade agreements. These factors are essential for increasing the value of Vietnamese food products, meeting the requirements of key markets and integrating more deeply into international supply chains.

In addition to knowledge-sharing activities, the forum will enable businesses to meet experts, connect with trade promotion organisations and European partners, and explore cooperation and business opportunities amid ongoing changes in global supply chains.

The European Union (EU) is one of Vietnam's key export markets for food products. However, it also imposes increasingly stringent requirements on food safety, traceability, labelling and, particularly, packaging sustainability.

Notably, the EU's new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requires exporters to take a proactive approach to transformation throughout the entire production process, from design and material selection to packaging and the preparation of compliance documentation. This means businesses must look beyond product quality and rethink their production approaches, moving towards environmentally friendly packaging solutions that meet import market standards.

Through Vietnam Food Forum 2026, businesses will have a chance to update their knowledge of consumer trends, product development orientations and new EU market requirements. Discussions will cover regulations on imported food, food safety, sustainable packaging, labelling and traceability, as well as specific requirements set by European importers, distributors and retail chains.

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency expects the forum to further strengthen links between Vietnamese businesses and European organisations and partners, while combining trade exhibition and business matching activities with efforts to improve compliance with international standards, thereby providing fresh impetus for the sustainable development of Vietnam's food industry in the new period./.