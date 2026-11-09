Phu Quoc special zone envisioned as new growth engine

An Giang (VNA) – The southern province of An Giang is moving to develop Phu Quoc special zone into a special economic zone, aiming to turn the island into a new growth engine and a high-end marine ecotourism hub while ensuring national defence and security safeguarding in Vietnam’s southwestern waters.



The Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, dated August 22, 2026, on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era, sets out a vision for Phu Quoc to become an internationally competitive high-end marine resort destination capable of hosting major global events.



Vice Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Le Trung Ho said Phu Quoc has established a dynamic socio-economic foundation. During 2021–2025, total investment across society reached more than 114.8 trillion VND (4.5 billion USD), while retail sales and service revenue amounted to over 198.5 trillion VND.



In the first 10 months of 2026, Phu Quoc welcomed more than 9.2 million visitors, up 30.4% year-on-year and exceeding its annual target by 8.8%. International arrivals topped 2.1 million, rising 59.4%.



Located in the Gulf of Thailand, Phu Quoc covers 575.29 sq.km and is connected to the mainland through Ha Tien and Rach Gia, as well as to domestic and international markets via Phu Quoc International Airport.



For 2026–2030, the special economic zone will focus on high-value-added services, marine ecotourism and the digital economy. Total investment across society is expected to surpass 195 trillion VND. By 2030, Phu Quoc is expected to post gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of over 66.29 trillion VND, and serve around 15 million domestic and international visitors.



Chairman of the Phu Quoc special zone People’s Committee Tran Minh Khoa said that its selection as host of APEC 2027 is a major opportunity.



Twenty-one essential infrastructure projects are being accelerated, covering aviation facilities, an international convention centre, urban transport links and high-end service facilities. These investments are set to serve APEC 2027 and provide infrastructure for lasting tourism and commercial development.



Construction of roads in Phu Quoc is underway. (Photo published by VNA)

Beyond luxury tourism, Phu Quoc plans to attract investment to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, entertainment, healthcare, education, trade, logistics, digital services, marine conservation research and high-tech aquaculture. It is also studying proposals for new economic models, including a free trade zone and a non-tariff zone, which will be implemented when conditions are met in accordance with the law.



Development will be closely linked with national defence and security. Authorities will coordinate closely with military, police and border guard forces to strengthen control over air and maritime gateways, immigration, financial security and cybersecurity, and protect national sovereignty.



The development roadmap for the Phu Quoc special economic zone has three phases, including completing the legal framework and key APEC 2027 infrastructure in 2026–2027; stabilising operations of the zone, expanding international services, and completing social, healthcare, educational, housing and environmental infrastructure in 2028–2030; and turning Phu Quoc into a world-class marine economy and ecotourism centre by 2050.



The zone is also expected to generate spillover benefits for the wider region, deeply linking Ha Tien, Rach Gia, Kien Hai and Tho Chau of An Giang province and nearby areas with supply chains in services, maritime transport, food, human resources and healthcare. The initiative is envisioned as a major catalyst for sustainable marine economic development in Vietnam./