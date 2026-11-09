Business

Phu Quoc special zone envisioned as new growth engine

For 2026–2030, the Phu Quoc special economic zone will focus on high-value-added services, marine ecotourism and the digital economy. Total investment across society is expected to surpass 195 trillion VND.

The APEC Convention Centre and related facilities are taking shape on Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)
The APEC Convention Centre and related facilities are taking shape on Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The southern province of An Giang is moving to develop Phu Quoc special zone into a special economic zone, aiming to turn the island into a new growth engine and a high-end marine ecotourism hub while ensuring national defence and security safeguarding in Vietnam’s southwestern waters.

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, dated August 22, 2026, on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era, sets out a vision for Phu Quoc to become an internationally competitive high-end marine resort destination capable of hosting major global events.

Vice Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Le Trung Ho said Phu Quoc has established a dynamic socio-economic foundation. During 2021–2025, total investment across society reached more than 114.8 trillion VND (4.5 billion USD), while retail sales and service revenue amounted to over 198.5 trillion VND.

In the first 10 months of 2026, Phu Quoc welcomed more than 9.2 million visitors, up 30.4% year-on-year and exceeding its annual target by 8.8%. International arrivals topped 2.1 million, rising 59.4%.

Located in the Gulf of Thailand, Phu Quoc covers 575.29 sq.km and is connected to the mainland through Ha Tien and Rach Gia, as well as to domestic and international markets via Phu Quoc International Airport.

For 2026–2030, the special economic zone will focus on high-value-added services, marine ecotourism and the digital economy. Total investment across society is expected to surpass 195 trillion VND. By 2030, Phu Quoc is expected to post gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of over 66.29 trillion VND, and serve around 15 million domestic and international visitors.

Chairman of the Phu Quoc special zone People’s Committee Tran Minh Khoa said that its selection as host of APEC 2027 is a major opportunity.

Twenty-one essential infrastructure projects are being accelerated, covering aviation facilities, an international convention centre, urban transport links and high-end service facilities. These investments are set to serve APEC 2027 and provide infrastructure for lasting tourism and commercial development.

vna-potal-an-giang-dao-ngoc-tang-toc-san-sang-cho-tam-voc-apec-2027-8815334.jpg
Construction of roads in Phu Quoc is underway. (Photo published by VNA)

Beyond luxury tourism, Phu Quoc plans to attract investment to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, entertainment, healthcare, education, trade, logistics, digital services, marine conservation research and high-tech aquaculture. It is also studying proposals for new economic models, including a free trade zone and a non-tariff zone, which will be implemented when conditions are met in accordance with the law.

Development will be closely linked with national defence and security. Authorities will coordinate closely with military, police and border guard forces to strengthen control over air and maritime gateways, immigration, financial security and cybersecurity, and protect national sovereignty.

The development roadmap for the Phu Quoc special economic zone has three phases, including completing the legal framework and key APEC 2027 infrastructure in 2026–2027; stabilising operations of the zone, expanding international services, and completing social, healthcare, educational, housing and environmental infrastructure in 2028–2030; and turning Phu Quoc into a world-class marine economy and ecotourism centre by 2050.

The zone is also expected to generate spillover benefits for the wider region, deeply linking Ha Tien, Rach Gia, Kien Hai and Tho Chau of An Giang province and nearby areas with supply chains in services, maritime transport, food, human resources and healthcare. The initiative is envisioned as a major catalyst for sustainable marine economic development in Vietnam./

VNA
#NQ 59 #An Giang #Phu Quoc special economic zone #Phu Quoc special zone #APEC An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

APEC

Related News

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attends the 37th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held online on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances cooperation initiatives ahead of APEC 2027

As host of APEC 2027, Vietnam stands ready to work closely with member economies, build on existing cooperation achievements and further advance substantive and effective APEC collaboration towards an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

Phu Quoc special zone steps up green transition ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc special zone steps up green transition ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc special zone in the southern province of An Giang is being positioned as a nationally and internationally recognised centre for eco-tourism and a driving force for the marine economy. It now faces an urgent need to shift towards a green and sustainable growth model.

Work at the construction of the Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: Pubished by VNA)

APEC 2027: Special legal framework clears bottlenecks at major construction sites

Beyond successfully hosting APEC 2027, An Giang aims to ensure that these investments deliver long-term benefits. Upgraded aviation, urban transport, water supply and drainage, environmental treatment and digital infrastructure are expected to transform Phu Quoc and create fresh momentum for the special zone’s socio-economic development in the decades ahead.

See more

Production line at Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Processing and manufacturing continue to drive industrial growth

The sector’s industrial production index (IIP) rose 13% year on year, contributing 10.2 percentage points to overall industrial growth. Mining increased 7.1%, adding 1.1 percentage points, while electricity generation and distribution grew 10.6%, contributing one percentage point. Water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment expanded 9.2%.

Vietnamese workers at a Japanese oyster processing factory (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan trade machine has room to run

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains the core pillar and the main engine of comprehensive, sustainable bilateral ties. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Japan is therefore a key moment to reinforce political trust, deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and open new cooperation opportunities in the next growth phase.

Prof. Kenichi Ohno from Japan’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) (Photo: vietnamfinance.vn)

Vietnam, Japan poised to shape new economic partnership: Japanese expert

Vietnam's progress in income levels and technological capabilities has opened up a new phase in economic ties with Japan, with both countries shifting from a model centred on Japanese support for Vietnam to one of jointly developing and operating business activities, he said, noting that this shift reflected Vietnam's development achievement.

The forum provides a platform for businesses from both countries to exchange market information, seek partners and explore concrete trade and investment opportunities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods eye greater access to Australian market

Participants at the Vietnam-Western Australia Business Forum 2026 in Perth city on November 6 highlighted strong prospects for Vietnamese rice, agricultural produce and food products in the Australian market as local businesses seek to diversify supply chains.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (centre), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva at Vietnam’s third Trade Policy Review (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam highlights integration achievements at WTO

Vietnam views the Trade Policy Review not merely as a transparency obligation but also as an opportunity to objectively assess its achievements, listen to other members’ views and identify areas for improvement.

Nectarines from California are on sale at a supermarket in Washington, D.C (Photo: VNA)

US to send largest-ever agricultural trade mission to Vietnam

The USDA’s statistics show that Vietnam was the seventh-largest export market for American agricultural and related products in 2025, with import turnover of nearly 5.6 billion USD. The US’s 2025 agricultural exports to Vietnam increased 38% from 2024.

At the opening of the Food Expo Vietnam 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 to take place soon

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 is scheduled for November 11 in Ho Chi Minh City as one of a series of specialised activities designed to help Vietnamese food businesses keep abreast of policy developments, improve their ability to meet international standards and expand opportunities to participate in global supply chains.

Many foreign-invested enterprises have chosen Yen Phong Industrial Park in Bac Ninh city as a destination for their manufacturing and business operations. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh seeks to attract high-quality investment, create fresh appeal

Bac Ninh aims to attract projects that participate in global production and supply chains, apply advanced and green technologies, and support industries. Priority sectors include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technology, robotics, new materials and renewable energy.

Col. Nguyen Ba Son, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Vietnam studies pilot system to trace cash flows in fraud cases

A representative of the Vietnam Banks Association said AI can help banks spot customer needs, detect unusual transactions and improve credit scoring. But poorly standardised input data or inadequately controlled AI models can create new risks in decision making and data protection.