Business

Vietnam, Sweden step up cooperation in telecom infrastructure, cybersecurity

Vietnam is accelerating institutional reforms, improving its investment and business environment, developing infrastructure and enhancing human resources quality. The Government stands ready to cooperate with leading global corporations investing in sectors of strategic importance to the country's development.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Per Narvinger, President and CEO of Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, in Hanoi on November 9. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Per Narvinger, President and CEO of Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, in Hanoi on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Per Narvinger, President and CEO of Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, in Hanoi on November 9 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in telecommunications infrastructure, technology, cybersecurity and high-tech human resources training.

At the meeting, Dung welcomed Narvinger and the high-level Ericsson delegation to Vietnam and spoke highly of the group's contributions during more than 30 years of operations in the country.

Since 1993, Ericsson has become an important technology partner of Vietnamese telecommunications companies such as Viettel, VNPT and Mobiphone, and accompanied Vietnam in developing telecommunications infrastructure through successive generations of technology, from 2G, 3G and 4G to 5G.

The Deputy PM also praised cooperation between Ericsson, Vietnamese businesses and training institutions, particularly in 5G network deployment, successful trials of advanced 5G features, and research and development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The Vietnamese Government considers science and technology, innovation and digital transformation key drivers of national development in the new era, helping boost economic growth, productivity and national competitiveness, he stressed.

In that spirit, Vietnam is accelerating institutional reforms, improving its investment and business environment, developing infrastructure and enhancing human resources quality, he said, noting the Government stands ready to cooperate with leading global corporations investing in sectors of strategic importance to the country's development.

Welcoming Ericsson's proposals, Dung said Vietnam attaches particular importance to cybersecurity and network safety amid the development of the digital economy and digital society. The country is currently focusing on developing data centres and cloud computing systems as foundations for its digital economy and society development strategy.

He noted that Ericsson's proposals on strengthening cybersecurity and protecting telecommunications infrastructure are in line with Vietnam's priorities. He expressed his hope that the two sides would continue discussions and explore cooperation initiatives suited to the country's needs and development orientations.

Regarding human resources training, Dung welcomed Ericsson's proposal for programmes to receive, transfer and exchange engineers with Sweden. Such initiatives would enable Vietnamese engineers to participate in specialised research, gain access to new technologies and international experience, and gradually strengthen domestic technological capabilities.

He called on Ericsson to continue supporting Vietnam in human resources development and expand practical cooperation programmes, creating more opportunities for young Vietnamese engineers to study, conduct research and gain exposure to the group's advanced technologies.

Welcoming Ericsson's continued interest in the Vietnamese market, the Deputy PM encouraged major technology corporations, including Ericsson, to expand research and development activities in Vietnam, thereby promoting effective cooperation and supporting investment in and upgrading of the country's digital technology infrastructure.

For his part, Narvinger outlined Ericsson's cooperation orientations in Vietnam, affirming that Vietnam was a very important market for the group and congratulated the country on accelerating the nationwide rollout of 5G networks.

As a long-standing partner, Ericsson has provided safe and reliable technology solutions while supporting Vietnamese telecommunications enterprises in developing their network infrastructure, he said.

Looking ahead, the group is focusing on 5G network deployment and maximising the benefits of the technology, Narvinger said.

Ericsson also proposed cooperation programmes with Vietnamese partners to strengthen cybersecurity and expressed its readiness to share technological expertise and international experience in developing secure and sustainable communications systems for sectors such as railway and energy./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnam #Sweden #telecom infrastructure #cybersecurity
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