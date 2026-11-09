Vietnam to open registration for two-character “.vn” domain names for first time

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology will open free registration for 11 two-character second-level domain names under “.vn” at 8:30 on November 11, following two unsuccessful auctions.



The 11 domain names are pi.vn, r0.vn, p1.vn, i2.vn, p4.vn, x4.vn, d5.vn, t7.vn, 0m.vn, 4w.vn and 7i.vn.



Short, memorable and limited in number, these domains offer businesses, organisations and individuals an opportunity to establish distinctive online identities and strengthen their brands in the digital environment.



Under Point c, Clause 5, Article 50 of the Telecommunications Law, Vietnamese national “.vn” domain names that fail to attract successful bids after two auctions are allocated directly on a first-come, first-served basis.



Interested registrants can apply through authorised “.vn” domain name registrars in accordance with current regulations.



Each two-character domain offers diverse branding and application opportunities in fields ranging from technology and education to trade, entertainment and digital services. For example, pi.vn may evoke the mathematical constant Pi and STEM education, while i2.vn could represent “Intelligence and Innovation”, making it suitable for artificial intelligence and digital technology.



The opening of registration not only implements the Telecommunications Law but also promotes the effective use of Vietnam’s national Internet resources, creating new opportunities for digital businesses, innovation and professional online branding./.

VNA