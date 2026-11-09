Mobilising international resources to drive Vietnam’s technology development

Hanoi (VNA) – Attracting experts, mobilising knowledge to support semiconductor chip research and design, and developing testing infrastructure are among the steps helping strengthen Vietnam’s technological self-reliance, lay the groundwork for innovation and enable deeper integration into global value chains.



Connecting international expertise to domestic development needs



Efforts to attract overseas Vietnamese experts and intellectuals are taking a more practical approach, with domestic development needs serving as the basis for engagement.



According to Do Quynh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam previously focused mainly on attracting overseas experts and intellectuals to work in the country over the long term, but this approach encountered certain difficulties. Cooperation methods are now shifting towards greater flexibility, allowing experts to take part in conferences and scientific seminars, contribute to addressing major national challenges, or participate in short-term training and research programmes.



The new approach goes beyond connecting with highly qualified individuals. It aims to proactively identify domestic needs, commission research and mobilise suitable experts to help address them.



Specifically, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is leading the development of a database of experts and intellectuals organised by field of expertise. The Ministry of Science and Technology has established a network of experts in artificial intelligence, with a view to expanding the model to other fields. The two ministries are coordinating to develop a regular networking mechanism to help overseas experts identify suitable research institutes and universities in Vietnam.



The goal is to make effective use of the intellectual resources of the more than 6 million Vietnamese living abroad to support the country's development in science, technology and innovation.



Cooperation between Vietnam and Switzerland demonstrates the effectiveness of connecting international research resources. According to Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass, since the establishment of a science cooperation framework in 2020, the two countries have launched two calls for research proposals and funded more than 20 projects, with total disbursements and investment amounting to around 8 million USD.



Gradually mastering strategic technologies



Research into and mastery of core and strategic technologies is one of the key tasks set out in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.



To implement the resolution, Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on the list of strategic technologies and strategic technology products identifies semiconductor chip technology as one of the strategic fields requiring focused development.



The strategy for the Development of Vietnam's Semiconductor Industry to 2030, with a vision to 2050, also sets out orientations for building capabilities across the semiconductor industry, from research and design to manufacturing, packaging and testing.



On November 3, the Government Cipher Committee and the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) unveiled the VGC v1.0 security chip and Vietnam's first domestically designed secure semiconductor platform.



Developed by engineers from Viettel and the Government Cipher Committee, the VGC v1.0 chip delivers encryption and decryption speeds 15 times faster than software-based solutions and is designed to protect data on digital devices. The launch marks a milestone in domestic semiconductor research and development, while opening up new approaches to safeguarding national security and digital sovereignty.



The secure semiconductor platform is built on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture, enabling engineers to independently modify processor designs and master the design process from the ground up, as well as verification procedures.



The VGC v1.0 chip is initially being deployed in secure USB storage devices for Party, State and defence agencies.



Alongside research and design capabilities, developing testing and packaging facilities is another important step towards building a domestic semiconductor industry.



On November 3, FPT Group began trial operations at its semiconductor chip testing and packaging plant in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park in Bac Ninh city



The plant has six production lines and a maximum designed capacity of 300 million chips a year. In its initial phase, the plant will focus on providing functional, quality and reliability testing services for domestic and international businesses. FPT plans to undertake its first chip-testing order for a Korean partner.



These developments show that domestic businesses are gradually entering key stages of the semiconductor value chain. The strategic technology development orientations set out in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW are being translated into concrete activities in research, design, product development and investment in technological infrastructure.



Connecting the capabilities of management agencies, research institutions and businesses, while aligning research with practical application needs, will help strengthen technological self-reliance, lay the foundation for the growth of Vietnam's semiconductor industry and enable it to participate more deeply in global supply chains./.

VNA