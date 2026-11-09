Fines of up to 200 million VND for violations in digital technology industry

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has issued Decree No. 401/2026/ND-CP on administrative penalties for violations in the digital technology industry, with maximum fines of 200 million VND (7,830 USD) for organisations and 100 million VND for individuals.



The decree, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on behalf of the Government, stipulates violations, forms and levels of penalties, remedial measures, and the authority to impose sanctions and handle violations.



Fines ranging from 10 million VND to 60 million VND will be imposed for violations involving the provision and updating of information, and the connection and sharing of data with the digital technology industry database.



Violations of prohibitions in the digital technology industry, including unlawfully obstructing legitimate activities or supporting illegal operations, will be subject to fines of between 90 million VND and 140 million VND.



These violations include deliberately obstructing research and development, design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging and other activities serving the production of hardware, software and digital content products, as well as the provision of digital technology services.



The same penalties apply to those deliberately providing, transferring, distributing, leasing or authorising the use of digital technology products and services to support organisations or individuals engaging in prohibited activities.



A fine of 140–170 million VND will be imposed on those using digital technology products or services to conduct prohibited activities, unless they are subject to penalties under other specialised laws.



Violations involving the abuse of digital technology industry activities to infringe upon national interests, national defence and security, social order and safety, public interests, human and citizen rights, or the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals will face fines of 170–200 million VND.



The decree stipulates fines of 150–200 million VND for providing false information, using invalid documents or committing fraud in applications for incentives and support for large-scale key digital technology product manufacturing projects and major artificial intelligence data centre projects, provided the violations do not warrant criminal prosecution.



Meanwhile, similar fraudulent practices in applications for support policies for innovative start-ups in the digital technology industry will be subject to fines of 90–140 million VND. The above fines apply to organisations. Individuals committing the same violations will face fines equal to half those imposed on organisations.



The decree will take effect on November 22./.

VNA