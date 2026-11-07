AI robots help streamline administrative procedures

Lam Dong (VNA) – Artificial intelligence-powered robots (AI robots) have been deployed at several communes and wards across Lam Dong province to help residents look up administrative procedures, prepare documents and submit applications online, providing easy access to public services while reducing pressure on one-stop administrative service centres.

Assisting residents

At the Hoa Thang commune Public Administration Service Centre, Nguyen Van Tam, a resident of Hong Chinh hamlet, used an AI robot to inquire about procedures for obtaining a certified copy of his marriage certificate.

Initially hesitant because of unfamiliarity with technology, the elderly resident soon learned how to use the robot to check the required documents and procedural steps without having to wait for direct guidance from centre staff.

Tam said the technology could be particularly useful during busy periods by answering routine enquiries and reducing waiting times.

Similarly, Vo Van Trung, a local who visited the centre to apply for a household business licence, said the robot provided information on registration requirements, necessary documents, submission methods, processing times and fees. The guidance helped him prepare a complete application and save time.

AI-integrated robots have also been introduced at the Phan Thiet ward Public Administration Service Centre. Operating around the clock, they provide information on administrative procedures, required documents, processing times, fees and relevant regulations, complementing assistance from civil servants.

Reducing workload

In Hoa Thang commune, an AI system was launched in July, comprising robots and the MISA Agent Work platform to support administrative work and public services. It has helped reduce the workload of one-stop-shop unit staff and improve service delivery.

Residents proactively use AI robots to look up information (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Chien, Director of the centre, said the system helps residents look up required documents, procedural steps and processing times, as well as access instructions for submitting applications through the National Public Service Portal.

By handling routine enquiries, the robot allows civil servants to spend more time checking applications, providing detailed guidance and dealing with complicated cases.

Chien noted that many rural residents still have limited access to information technology, adding that the implementation of Resolution No. 57 on digital transformation should also help them become more familiar with technology and online public services.

Duong Minh Cam, an official at the centre, said the system's database is regularly updated, particularly when administrative procedures change, to ensure accurate and timely information.

In Phan Thiet ward, more than 210 people have used the robots since their inception in April, said Pham Thi Kha Uyen, Director of the ward Public Administration Service Centre.

The centre has also installed information kiosks, queue-number machines and document scanners, while providing free Wi-Fi. In the first nine months of 2026, it received more than 12,300 applications, with over 99% processed ahead of schedule.

Several other localities in eastern Lam Dong, including Song Luy, Tan Thanh and Bac Binh communes, have also adopted AI robots and the MISA Agent Work platform.

The expanding use of AI robots is creating additional channels for residents to access administrative information. However, local authorities need to maintain accurate databases, strengthen operational capacity and ensure direct assistance remains available for cases requiring human intervention.

Digital transformation should ultimately improve public services and put people at the centre of the process./.