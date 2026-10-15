Society

Dong Nai: AI, robots drive administrative reform in Dong Xoai ward

The Public Administration Service Centre of Dong Xoai ward, Dong Nai city, has introduced reception robots and AI-powered chatbots and voicebots to accelerate administrative reform and build a digital government.

Civil servants at the Dong Xoai ward Public Administration Service Centre handle administrative procedures for local residents. (Photo: VNA)
Civil servants at the Dong Xoai ward Public Administration Service Centre handle administrative procedures for local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The Public Administration Service Centre of Dong Xoai ward, Dong Nai city, has introduced reception robots and AI-powered chatbots and voicebots to accelerate administrative reform and build a digital government.

Equipped with voice interaction and facial recognition, the robots can welcome visitors, provide guidance, and direct residents to the right service counters. The AI system also enables people to look up administrative procedures and access information remotely.

Technology enhances public services

Ngo Hoang Lang, a resident of Quarter 2 in Dong Xoai ward, said administrative procedures had become more convenient since the ward began applying AI and robotics. The robot provides clear spoken instructions and directs visitors to the relevant counters, while AI mobile phone applications allow residents to access information without making repeated trips to the centre.

He added that the technology had improved access to information on policies and administrative requirements, making procedures more transparent and helping residents save time and effort.

Nguyen Trong Phat, a resident of Quarter 1, also praised the new system, particularly its ability to provide detailed guidance on application procedures and explain relevant policies and regulations.

Beyond greeting visitors and directing them to the appropriate departments, the robots can answer common questions about administrative procedures and application status. Meanwhile, AI-powered chatbots and voicebots on websites and social media platforms allow residents to seek information and submit feedback around the clock.

Tran Anh My, director of the ward's Public Administration Service Centre, said the deployment of reception robots and multi-channel AI marked a new step in local administrative reform. The technologies were expected to reduce the workload of frontline staff while improving service quality and accessibility.

AI supports internal management

Dong Xoai ward is also expanding the use of AI in internal administration. Alongside an AI chatbot integrated into its online information portal, the ward has introduced tools such as Smart AI and a key performance indicator (KPI) monitoring system to help officials access data, process tasks and track work progress more effectively.

Nguyen Thi Bich Thuan, Vice Chairwoman of the ward People's Council, said AI adoption was a key measure to improve the performance of the local administrative apparatus. She called on officials to strengthen their digital skills and apply emerging technologies more flexibly in their professional duties.

During the first nine months of 2026, the centre maintained stable administrative services and processed applications in accordance with regulations.

From January 1 to September 15, it received more than 9,500 applications, all submitted online. In total, 9,300 of the applications were processed, more than 98.5% of the total, with the rest still within the allowed processing time. All finished applications were completed on or before their deadlines, with no late cases.

The results helped the ward achieve a public service performance score of 97.56 points, ranking ninth among 95 communes and wards in Dong Nai city.

The centre also organised 20 in-person guidance sessions in residential quarters during the nine-month period, assisting more than 9,000 visits by residents. These activities were complemented by communications through its website, public address systems and community Zalo groups.

My said the combined measures had reduced the need for residents to supplement incomplete applications and increased the uptake of online public services, gradually encouraging people to use digital platforms for administrative procedures.

To support the implementation of Project 06 for 2026–2030 and broader digital transformation efforts, the centre plans to expand public outreach and provide more direct guidance to help residents and businesses use digital services effectively. It will also continue monitoring service quality to maintain a 100% satisfaction rate.

After more than five months of implementation, the use of AI and reception robots has demonstrated the ward's efforts to modernise public administration. By combining digital infrastructure with improved internal management and public engagement, Dong Xoai is working towards a more transparent and accessible administrative system centred on residents and businesses./.

VNA
#Dong Xoai #Dong Nai #artificial intelligence #robots #administrative reform #AI-powered chatbots Dong Nai
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