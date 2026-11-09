Sci-Tech

Vietnam-Japan semiconductor cooperation paves the way for high-tech investment

The two countries are implementing five semiconductor research projects involving leading universities, with funding agreements signed in July. The projects cover three-dimensional integrated circuits, advanced semiconductor materials, secure artificial intelligence (AI) chips and power electronic components.

Smart products, chips and semiconductor materials are displayed at the launch ceremony of the national semiconductor chip prototyping support centre in Hanoi on June 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Smart products, chips and semiconductor materials are displayed at the launch ceremony of the national semiconductor chip prototyping support centre in Hanoi on June 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Japan are stepping up semiconductor cooperation through joint research, advanced workforce training and the commercialisation of chips designed by Vietnamese companies.

These efforts are opening up opportunities to attract high-tech investment, promote innovation and deepen Vietnam’s participation in global supply chains, in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

From laboratories to the market

The two countries are implementing five semiconductor research projects involving leading universities, with funding agreements signed in July. The projects cover three-dimensional integrated circuits, advanced semiconductor materials, secure artificial intelligence (AI) chips and power electronic components.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Duc Anh of the University of Tokyo, the projects will help Vietnam shift from learning about semiconductors to training skilled personnel through practical research. Over approximately 42 months, participants will gain experience in experimental design, prototype fabrication, measurement and reliability assessment, while developing intellectual property.

The projects also offer opportunities for joint doctoral supervision, shared use of facilities and the establishment of long-term collaborative research teams.

Prof. Pham Nam Hai, Deputy Head of the Department of Electronics at the Tokyo University of Science, said he is working with Vietnamese universities on semiconductor research for edge AI, which processes data directly on devices. The cooperation covers materials, memory, chip design and software.

He is also participating in a Japanese Government-funded programme to train 250 Vietnamese doctoral students in semiconductor-related fields, with more than 10 Japanese professors involved.

At the business level, FPT's delivery of its first commercial chip shipment to a Japanese customer through Restar in late 2025 marked progress in bringing Vietnamese-designed products to market. The power management chips, developed for multifunction printers, underwent electrical performance, stability and reliability assessments, as well as real-world device testing.

The FPT-Restar agreement targets the distribution of 10 million chips across the Asia-Pacific region over three years. This is a market development target, not an order specifically for Japan.

Anh said the milestone reflected a shift from providing skilled personnel and design services to developing products under Vietnamese brands, creating opportunities for businesses to expand their markets and move up the value chain.

Targeting right segments to attract investment

According to Anh, Japan is prioritising economic security and supply chain resilience while seeking to leverage its strengths in materials, manufacturing equipment, measurement and inspection. This creates opportunities for Vietnam to develop complementary capabilities.

Beyond advanced chips, power management chips, microcontrollers, sensors and industrial chips offer more accessible markets for Vietnamese businesses. Advanced packaging, testing and reliability assessment are also promising areas.

Links between skilled personnel, laboratories and businesses with commercial products could provide a foundation for research and development projects and technical services in Vietnam.

Viettel's meetings with Nikon and Tokyo Electron also reflect efforts to seek partners in developing domestic manufacturing capabilities. However, Dr. Le Duc Anh noted that semiconductor manufacturing requires coordinated control of hundreds of processes, equipment maintenance and higher production yields, alongside stable electricity supplies, ultra-pure water, specialised materials and skilled engineers.

He said Vietnam should gradually master equipment operation, calibration, maintenance and production-line integration before moving on to developing components, control software and supporting systems.

Turning Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW into practical cooperation

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, identifies businesses as the main driving force, scientists as the key factor and the State as the guiding force.

Hai said the resolution could help remove barriers to greater participation by businesses, universities and research institutes in technological development. He proposed a three-tier cooperation model, with universities undertaking education and fundamental research, leading institutes developing core technologies, and businesses commercialising research results.

To ensure sustainable cooperation with Japan, Anh stressed the need for focused investment in key laboratories, appropriate financial mechanisms and stable research funding. Returning researchers also need adequate equipment and conditions to establish research teams.

Vietnamese experts in Japan could serve as bridges for technology selection, training and partner connections. Harnessing this resource requires appropriate research conditions, remuneration and autonomy, together with projects capable of securing their long-term participation.

The prospects for bilateral cooperation lie in establishing a continuous cycle from research and training to production and commercialisation. As cooperation programmes develop strong research teams, products with established customers and businesses capable of ensuring supply, Vietnam will have a stronger foundation for attracting high-tech investment and enhancing its position in global semiconductor supply chains./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #joint research #semiconductor cooperation #Japan #Vietnam-Japan #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #high-tech investment Japan Vietnam
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