Travel

VNeID railway ticketing goes official from November 9

Customers need a level-2 VNeID account and must log in successfully on their phone. Automatic verification of personal data from the level-2 account simplifies booking, speeds up the process and adds security. The service covers all railway routes nationwide.

lllustrative image (Photo: VNA)
lllustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The domestic railway sector started selling and accepting payment for train tickets on the VNeID electronic identification app on November 9, as it pushes service modernisation and diversifies passenger channels.

The integration lets citizens book directly on the platform without installing separate apps. It is part of Vietnam National Railway Group’s broad digitalisation strategy and follows a series of e-ticketing upgrades aimed at maximising passenger convenience.

Customers need a level-2 VNeID account and must log in successfully on their phone. Automatic verification of personal data from the level-2 account simplifies booking, speeds up the process and adds security. The service covers all railway routes nationwide.

Passengers can also buy tickets for relatives by entering personal details. A “Send ticket via VNeID” feature transfers the e-ticket directly to the recipient’s VNeID app, with the option to hide or show the fare. Travellers just open VNeID and confirm receipt.

The sector keeps social preferential policies for VNeID bookings, including discounts for the elderly, children and students. Each transaction is capped at 10 tickets, and selected tickets must be paid for within 10 minutes. Payment options include banking apps via QR code, domestic ATM and international cards.

To book online via VNeID, passengers select “Railway” under “transport services” and follow the instructions. After payment, the e-ticket is stored in “My Tickets” for presentation at boarding./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam National Railway Group #ATM Vietnam
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