Coastal biosphere reserves network adopts action plan for sustainable development

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A declaration has been adopted at the 13th meeting of the World Network of Island and Coastal Biosphere Reserves (WNICBR), outlining cooperation priorities, experience-sharing activities and management guidelines to harmonise ecosystem conservation with sustainable socio-economic development.

A highlight of the declaration is the commitment to contribute to the Hangzhou Strategic Action Plan, particularly Action Target 18, under which the network will develop guidelines by 2028 to address challenges specific to coastal and marine biosphere reserves, supporting their nomination, management and monitoring.

The joint secretariats and UNESCO will collect case studies in the coming months to prepare the guidelines for publication in 2028.

Other planned activities include implementing the fourth phase of a joint research project and organising the 11th training course for managers of island and coastal biosphere reserves in Jeju, the Republic of Korea, from November 24–26. Members also agreed to publish a book compiling case studies presented at the meeting to share practical experience across the network.

The declaration acknowledged the outcomes of exchanges and experience-sharing among members, while highlighting the opportunity to learn from 26 years of efforts to protect, manage and develop the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, thereby providing delegates with valuable insights into mangrove ecosystem management and conservation, as well as solutions that could be applied in other coastal and island areas.

In his closing remarks on November 7, Ho Truc Thanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, praised the contributions of delegates, experts, scientists and biosphere reserve managers.

He stressed that biosphere reserve management extends beyond natural resource protection, requiring cross-sectoral coordination, cooperation among authorities at different levels and mechanisms to ensure community participation and benefits.

Experiences shared at the meeting provide a scientific and practical basis for Ho Chi Minh City to apply suitable solutions to manage, protect and promote the value of the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, he said.

The city aims to combine biodiversity conservation and mangrove protection with green economic development, high-quality eco-tourism and improved livelihoods and living standards for local residents. It also plans to strengthen cooperation with UNESCO, network members and international partners in research, training, data exchange and technology transfer.

Held from November 6–8 under the theme “Balancing Urban Development with Environmental Sustainability in Coastal and Island Biosphere Reserves”, the meeting brought together representatives of biosphere reserves and network organisations from various countries, along with UNESCO representatives, experts and scientists.

Delegates attended four thematic sessions on linking biodiversity conservation with green economic development and carbon markets; biosphere reserve governance and development policies; circular economy and resource management; and green economy and sustainable livelihoods.

Presentations highlighted experiences in carbon credits, biodiversity credits, blue carbon and nature-based solutions to mobilise resources for conservation and ecosystem restoration. Discussions also covered institutional coordination, integrated management, monitoring and evaluation, coastal resource management and community participation.

Models of sustainable tourism, green infrastructure, community initiatives, environmental education and youth empowerment were also introduced, demonstrating ways to link conservation with local livelihoods and development opportunities.

Poster presentations and exchanges among biosphere reserve representatives further provided opportunities to share practical experience and explore potential cooperation./.