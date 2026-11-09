Environment

Coastal biosphere reserves network adopts action plan for sustainable development

A highlight of the declaration is the commitment to contribute to the Hangzhou Strategic Action Plan, particularly Action Target 18, under which the network will develop guidelines by 2028 to address challenges specific to coastal and marine biosphere reserves, supporting their nomination, management and monitoring.

Ho Truc Thanh, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, delivers the closing remarks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Ho Truc Thanh, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, delivers the closing remarks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A declaration has been adopted at the 13th meeting of the World Network of Island and Coastal Biosphere Reserves (WNICBR), outlining cooperation priorities, experience-sharing activities and management guidelines to harmonise ecosystem conservation with sustainable socio-economic development.

A highlight of the declaration is the commitment to contribute to the Hangzhou Strategic Action Plan, particularly Action Target 18, under which the network will develop guidelines by 2028 to address challenges specific to coastal and marine biosphere reserves, supporting their nomination, management and monitoring.

The joint secretariats and UNESCO will collect case studies in the coming months to prepare the guidelines for publication in 2028.

Other planned activities include implementing the fourth phase of a joint research project and organising the 11th training course for managers of island and coastal biosphere reserves in Jeju, the Republic of Korea, from November 24–26. Members also agreed to publish a book compiling case studies presented at the meeting to share practical experience across the network.

The declaration acknowledged the outcomes of exchanges and experience-sharing among members, while highlighting the opportunity to learn from 26 years of efforts to protect, manage and develop the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, thereby providing delegates with valuable insights into mangrove ecosystem management and conservation, as well as solutions that could be applied in other coastal and island areas.

In his closing remarks on November 7, Ho Truc Thanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, praised the contributions of delegates, experts, scientists and biosphere reserve managers.

He stressed that biosphere reserve management extends beyond natural resource protection, requiring cross-sectoral coordination, cooperation among authorities at different levels and mechanisms to ensure community participation and benefits.

Experiences shared at the meeting provide a scientific and practical basis for Ho Chi Minh City to apply suitable solutions to manage, protect and promote the value of the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, he said.

The city aims to combine biodiversity conservation and mangrove protection with green economic development, high-quality eco-tourism and improved livelihoods and living standards for local residents. It also plans to strengthen cooperation with UNESCO, network members and international partners in research, training, data exchange and technology transfer.

Held from November 6–8 under the theme “Balancing Urban Development with Environmental Sustainability in Coastal and Island Biosphere Reserves”, the meeting brought together representatives of biosphere reserves and network organisations from various countries, along with UNESCO representatives, experts and scientists.

Delegates attended four thematic sessions on linking biodiversity conservation with green economic development and carbon markets; biosphere reserve governance and development policies; circular economy and resource management; and green economy and sustainable livelihoods.

Presentations highlighted experiences in carbon credits, biodiversity credits, blue carbon and nature-based solutions to mobilise resources for conservation and ecosystem restoration. Discussions also covered institutional coordination, integrated management, monitoring and evaluation, coastal resource management and community participation.

Models of sustainable tourism, green infrastructure, community initiatives, environmental education and youth empowerment were also introduced, demonstrating ways to link conservation with local livelihoods and development opportunities.

Poster presentations and exchanges among biosphere reserve representatives further provided opportunities to share practical experience and explore potential cooperation./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve #ecosystem conservation #marine biosphere reserves #World Network of Island and Coastal Biosphere Reserves
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Vietnam's 12 world biosphere reserves underscore commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 12 world biosphere reserves showcase commitment to environmental protection, sustainable development

On June 5, 2026, the 38th session of the International Coordinating Council of UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC 38) officially designated Vietnam's Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park as a member of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR). The recognition marks another milestone in the country's conservation efforts, bringing its total number of UNESCO-designated World Biosphere Reserves to 12.

Inside Hung Thoong Cave in the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park. (Photo published by VNA)

Phong Nha – Ke Bang earns UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve status

The recognition marks the third UNESCO accolade for Phong Nha – Ke Bang, which was inscribed as a World Natural Heritage Site in 2003 and again in 2015. The latest designation highlights the park's global ecological significance while opening new prospects for conservation and sustainable development.

See more

Representatives of the People’s Committee of Ninh Bình province present the decision to establish the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh establishes world's largest Delacour's langur sanctuary

The establishment of the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area in Ninh Binh province provides a solid legal and scientific foundation for completing the dossier to seek UNESCO recognition of the Van Long–Kim Bang–Tam Chuc Cultural and Ecological Landscape Complex as a World Heritage Site.

Trees planted along Vo Truong Toan street in Cao Lanh ward, Dong Thap province. Urban tree species capable of reducing fine particulate matter will be planted to reduce air pollution. (Photo: VNA)

Urban trees capable of reducing fine dust to be planted

The Forestry and Forest Protection Department (FFPD) will lead the component on identifying crop and planting structures that help reduce air pollution, while also participating in the design of urban public-space landscapes.

Professor Yucheng Lin, an Assistant Professor at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK). (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong expert offers solutions to help Vietnam tackle sea-level rise

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Hong Kong (China), Lin, an expert specialising in sea-level change and climate risk assessment, said Vietnam shared global drivers of sea-level rise with China’s coastal regions, but local conditions could lead to significant differences in the overall risks.

Typhoon Yagi caused severe losses in many provinces in Vietnam in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam could face super typhoon like Yagi every seven years

If global average temperatures rise by two degrees Celsius, Vietnam could experience such a super typhoon once every 13 years on average. The frequency would increase to once every nine years under the three-degree warming scenario and once every seven years if temperatures rise by four degrees.

Six of the newly recorded species are of conservation significance, representing four orders and five families. (Photo published by VNA)

Dakrong Nature Reserve records 35 new bird species

Dakrong Nature Reserve in the central province of Quang Tri has recorded 35 bird species not previously documented, including several endangered and rare species listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

An overview of Soc Son waste-to-energy plant in the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex, in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi targets collection and treatment of all industrial solid waste

Hanoi aims to ensure that all industrial solid waste from its hi-tech parks, industrial parks and industrial clusters is collected and treated in line with regulations under a new plan to strengthen waste management and tighten control on scrap collection, storage and recycling facilities across the capital.

UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Silvia Danailov (first, right) honours first winners of the teaching materials competition. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy minister urges early action on disaster risks

Rapidly shifting climate conditions and increasingly overlapping hazards mean disaster risk reduction can no longer stand alone; it must sit at the heart of sustainable development, tightly integrated with climate response, water security, social welfare and economic growth.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a project to upgrade the Bac Hung Hai irrigation system. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen: Project to modernise Bac Hung Hai irrigation system launched

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that the development of Bac Hung Hai must be integrated into broader efforts to ensure water security, protect the environment and promote sustainable development in the Red River Delta.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Northern region to experience cold spell

The cold air is forecast to reach northeastern Vietnam from the evening and night of October 4 before spreading to other parts of the north and the area from Thanh Hoa to Hue. Winds will shift to the northeast at levels 2-3 inland and levels 3-4 along coastal areas.