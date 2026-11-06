Environment

Ninh Binh establishes world's largest Delacour's langur sanctuary

The establishment of the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area in Ninh Binh province provides a solid legal and scientific foundation for completing the dossier to seek UNESCO recognition of the Van Long–Kim Bang–Tam Chuc Cultural and Ecological Landscape Complex as a World Heritage Site.

Representatives of the People’s Committee of Ninh Bình province present the decision to establish the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the People’s Committee of Ninh Bình province present the decision to establish the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNS/VNA) – The People's Committee of the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh has announced a decision to establish the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area.

Under the decision, the conservation area covers 3,182ha, including over 3,016ha of natural limestone forest, within the Van Long–Kim Bang–Tam Chuc landscape.

With its extensive coverage, the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area is the world's largest protected area dedicated to the conservation of the species.

It is divided into strictly protected, ecological restoration, and service and administrative zones. The Ninh Binh Special-use and Protection Forest Management Board has been assigned direct responsibility for its management.

The establishment of the conservation area provides a solid legal and scientific foundation for completing the dossier to seek UNESCO recognition of the Van Long–Kim Bang–Tam Chuc Cultural and Ecological Landscape Complex as a World Heritage Site.

Tran Anh Dung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the establishment of the conservation area marked an important milestone, but was only the beginning.

What matters most is how the plan is implemented to turn conservation objectives into tangible, long-term and sustainable results, he said.

To ensure the conservation area operates effectively, he called on relevant departments, agencies and local authorities to strengthen their management responsibilities, proactively raise public awareness and encourage local people to comply with the law and help detect and prevent violations, he said.

Dung also called on scientists, experts, conservation organisations and partners to continue sharing knowledge and experience and supporting the province in research, monitoring, habitat restoration, Delacour's langur conservation and the promotion of biodiversity values.

The Delacour's langur (Trachypithecus delacouri), also known as the white-shorted langur, is a primate endemic to Vietnam.

The species was once found across several areas of northern and north-central Vietnam, but its population has declined sharply due to hunting and habitat loss.

There are currently around 540 Delacour's langurs in Vietnam, of which nearly 470 are found in the province, accounting for approximately 90% of the global population.

They are concentrated in the limestone forests of Kim Bang and the Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve.

The species is classified as Critically Endangered (CR) on both Vietnam’s Red Data Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Hunting, captivity and trade are prohibited.

In 2016, Fauna & Flora International (FFI), together with Vietnamese scientists, recorded more than 100 Delacour's langurs in Kim Bang, then part of the former northern province of Ha Nam.

In 2017, Ha Nam authorities approved in principle the establishment of a conservation area for the species in Kim Bang, with a proposed area of 3,400ha.

In July 2020, the Government directed the provincial People's Committee to take urgent measures to protect the langur population in its natural habitat and review compliance with environmental requirements by stone quarrying operations to ensure they did not threaten the survival and development of the species in the wild.

Since then, both the former Ha Nam province and the newly established Ninh Bình province have issued a series of directives to prepare the proposal and seek central Government approval, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, for the establishment of the Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area./.

VNA
#natural limestone forest #Ninh Binh #Delacour's langur #Kim Bang Delacour's Langur Species and Habitat Conservation Area #IUCN Ninh Binh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

White-rumped langurs are rescued and conserved at the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC) in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh establishes Kim Bang white-rumped langur conservation area

Covering a total area of 3,182ha, the conservation area comprises 3,016.81ha of natural forest, 64.25ha of plantation forest and 100.94ha of land without forest, with no water surface area. It is located in the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards of Ninh Binh province.

See more

Trees planted along Vo Truong Toan street in Cao Lanh ward, Dong Thap province. Urban tree species capable of reducing fine particulate matter will be planted to reduce air pollution. (Photo: VNA)

Urban trees capable of reducing fine dust to be planted

The Forestry and Forest Protection Department (FFPD) will lead the component on identifying crop and planting structures that help reduce air pollution, while also participating in the design of urban public-space landscapes.

Professor Yucheng Lin, an Assistant Professor at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK). (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong expert offers solutions to help Vietnam tackle sea-level rise

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Hong Kong (China), Lin, an expert specialising in sea-level change and climate risk assessment, said Vietnam shared global drivers of sea-level rise with China’s coastal regions, but local conditions could lead to significant differences in the overall risks.

Typhoon Yagi caused severe losses in many provinces in Vietnam in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam could face super typhoon like Yagi every seven years

If global average temperatures rise by two degrees Celsius, Vietnam could experience such a super typhoon once every 13 years on average. The frequency would increase to once every nine years under the three-degree warming scenario and once every seven years if temperatures rise by four degrees.

Six of the newly recorded species are of conservation significance, representing four orders and five families. (Photo published by VNA)

Dakrong Nature Reserve records 35 new bird species

Dakrong Nature Reserve in the central province of Quang Tri has recorded 35 bird species not previously documented, including several endangered and rare species listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

An overview of Soc Son waste-to-energy plant in the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex, in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi targets collection and treatment of all industrial solid waste

Hanoi aims to ensure that all industrial solid waste from its hi-tech parks, industrial parks and industrial clusters is collected and treated in line with regulations under a new plan to strengthen waste management and tighten control on scrap collection, storage and recycling facilities across the capital.

UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Silvia Danailov (first, right) honours first winners of the teaching materials competition. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy minister urges early action on disaster risks

Rapidly shifting climate conditions and increasingly overlapping hazards mean disaster risk reduction can no longer stand alone; it must sit at the heart of sustainable development, tightly integrated with climate response, water security, social welfare and economic growth.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a project to upgrade the Bac Hung Hai irrigation system. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen: Project to modernise Bac Hung Hai irrigation system launched

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that the development of Bac Hung Hai must be integrated into broader efforts to ensure water security, protect the environment and promote sustainable development in the Red River Delta.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Northern region to experience cold spell

The cold air is forecast to reach northeastern Vietnam from the evening and night of October 4 before spreading to other parts of the north and the area from Thanh Hoa to Hue. Winds will shift to the northeast at levels 2-3 inland and levels 3-4 along coastal areas.