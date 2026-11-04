Environment

Urban trees capable of reducing fine dust to be planted

The Forestry and Forest Protection Department (FFPD) will lead the component on identifying crop and planting structures that help reduce air pollution, while also participating in the design of urban public-space landscapes.

Trees planted along Vo Truong Toan street in Cao Lanh ward, Dong Thap province. Urban tree species capable of reducing fine particulate matter will be planted to reduce air pollution. (Photo: VNA)
Trees planted along Vo Truong Toan street in Cao Lanh ward, Dong Thap province. Urban tree species capable of reducing fine particulate matter will be planted to reduce air pollution. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – A list of urban tree species capable of reducing fine particulate matter and absorbing exhaust emissions will be researched and developed by the Forestry and Forest Protection Department (FFPD), in a bid to combat concerning air pollution levels in major cities.

The task is linked to the development of parks, green areas and public spaces, particularly in large cities.

The decision, signed by Deputy Director of the department Pham Hong Luong, aims to implement tasks assigned by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) concerning pollution mitigation and air quality management for the 2026–30 period.

The FFPD will lead the component on identifying crop and planting structures that help reduce air pollution, while also participating in the design of urban public-space landscapes.

The Forest Development Division was assigned to lead the programme for tree planting and green public spaces creation in urban areas during 2026–30.

The work will include researching planting ways, developing a list of tree species, and determining targets and funding mechanisms.

The practical basis for the programme is Report No. 820/BC-BNNMT issued on January 26 on the summary of the project “Planting one billion trees for the 2021–25 period”.

Realisation will involve coordination among relevant agencies under the Ministry of Construction, local departments of construction, departments of agriculture and environment, and other concerned units.

The FFPD will guide, supervise the work and compile annual results.

Along with selecting tree species, the plan sets out a task to research and assess the capacity of forests and urban green systems to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 dust, absorb emissions and regulate the microclimate. The requirement is to quantify the benefits for air quality.

Under Annex I, this research task is scheduled for the 2027–30 period, with the participation of research institutes, universities and local authorities.

Research findings and technical guidance will be transferred to local authorities, forest owners and relevant stakeholders.

Reducing smoke

In addition to research on trees, the plan requires the control of biomass burning and vegetation burning, as well as the reduction of emissions from forest fires.

The tasks directly related to the dust and emissions generated by forestry activities.

Technical guidance on the treatment of vegetation and combustible materials will be reviewed and improved to limit burning, prioritising mechanised methods, composting and the recovery of biomass.

The plan also includes a task to establish conditions, timing and procedures for controlled burning in order to reduce emissions and prevent fires from spreading.

For slash-and-burn cultivation and the burning of vegetation cleared after logging, specialised forces will work with local authorities to provide guidance and control and to encourage people not to burn materials arbitrarily.

Violations that create a risk of forest fires or air pollution must be monitored, detected and referred for handling under the law.

To ensure early detection, the FFPD will coordinate the use of artificial intelligence, remote sensing and unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor outdoor burning points and forest fires.

It will provide data on forest changes, fire points and high-risk fire areas and will work with the National Remote Sensing Department, the Environment Department, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and the Hanoi People’s Committee to build a monitoring network.

Data on forest fire points is intended to be integrated and shared with the database of air-pollution hotspots, supporting warnings and response efforts, with a focus on the winter–spring and summer–autumn periods and peak dry-season periods.

The plan also requires research, monitoring and estimation of the amount of dust and emissions produced by forest fires. Results of these tasks must be compiled and reported to the MAE before December 15 each year, with an interim review at the end of next year and a final review at the end of 2030./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #air pollution #air quality #emissions #Forestry and Forest Protection Department #tree planting
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