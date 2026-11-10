Vietnam’s retail market attracts growing interest from US suppliers

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – With a population of more than 100 million, an expanding middle class and rising demand for imported food, Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive market for US agricultural products, supported by growing bilateral trade and strong consumer purchasing power.



On November 9, MM Mega Market Vietnam, in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, launched the “Taste of USA 2026” programme, which will run from November 12 to 25 at 12 MM Mega Market centres nationwide. The event will showcase more than 450 US products, including dairy products, cheese, meat, poultry, fresh fruit, nuts and seafood.



Retailers have reported growing interest in imported food, including products from the US. Vietnamese consumers are increasingly concerned not only about product origin but also quality, traceability, packaging and affordability.



Mao Thi Kim Ngoc, a resident of Thanh My Tay ward in Ho Chi Minh City, said she prioritises imported fruit with clear labelling and origin information, with US grapes among her trusted choices. She noted that a promotional price of 139,000 VND (5.45 USD) per kg, down from 189,000 VND, made the product particularly appealing.



Nguyen Duc Toan, CEO of MM Mega Market Vietnam and Big C Cambodia and head of BJC's business division in Vietnam, said the retail chain currently offers nearly 500 US-origin products across various categories, generating 8.3 million USD in revenue in 2025.



Fresh US food products recorded 20% year-on-year revenue growth, particularly grapes, cherries, blueberries and frozen chicken, reflecting rising domestic demand.



He added that the retailer was also expanding access for US suppliers through its distribution network and business customer base, particularly in the restaurant, hotel and food service sectors, where demand for diverse ingredients, consistent quality and reliable supply remained strong.



Speaking at the launch, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture Stephen Alexander Vaden, head of a USDA agricultural trade mission to Vietnam, said Vietnam was the seventh-largest market for US agricultural products. In 2025, US exports of agricultural, seafood and forestry products to Vietnam reached approximately 5.6 billion USD, up 38% from the previous year, with strong growth continuing in 2026.



He noted that Vietnamese consumers were showing increasing interest in US beef, pork, spices, cheese and other food products. The expansion of international retail and restaurant chains was also creating more opportunities to introduce imported ingredients into Vietnamese households.



The 30 years of cooperation between Vietnam and the US had laid a solid foundation for agricultural trade, he said, expressing hope for a wider range of US products on Vietnamese shelves and stronger connections between producers, suppliers, distributors and domestic buyers.



Lucas Farrar, Outreach & Marketing Specialist at the California Department of Food and Agriculture, also identified Vietnam as a promising destination for California's agricultural products. He highlighted the role of more than 50 organisations, councils and commodity commissions in the state in promoting agricultural exports, including in Vietnam.



He stressed that alongside product promotion, business-to-business meetings were essential to helping suppliers and importers better understand market demand, product specifications and potential trade opportunities.



Through Taste of USA 2026, MM Mega Market aims to strengthen links between US suppliers, Vietnamese consumers and domestic businesses, while continuing to facilitate Vietnamese exports to promising overseas markets, including the US, contributing to the country's deeper integration into global supply chains./.

VNA