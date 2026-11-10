Business

Vietnam’s retail market attracts growing interest from US suppliers

On November 9, MM Mega Market Vietnam, in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, launched the “Taste of USA 2026” programme, which will run from November 12 to 25 at 12 MM Mega Market centres nationwide.

Representatives of the US Department of Agriculture and MM Mega Market Vietnam examine US products on sale at the supermarket. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the US Department of Agriculture and MM Mega Market Vietnam examine US products on sale at the supermarket. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – With a population of more than 100 million, an expanding middle class and rising demand for imported food, Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive market for US agricultural products, supported by growing bilateral trade and strong consumer purchasing power.

On November 9, MM Mega Market Vietnam, in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, launched the “Taste of USA 2026” programme, which will run from November 12 to 25 at 12 MM Mega Market centres nationwide. The event will showcase more than 450 US products, including dairy products, cheese, meat, poultry, fresh fruit, nuts and seafood.

Retailers have reported growing interest in imported food, including products from the US. Vietnamese consumers are increasingly concerned not only about product origin but also quality, traceability, packaging and affordability.

Mao Thi Kim Ngoc, a resident of Thanh My Tay ward in Ho Chi Minh City, said she prioritises imported fruit with clear labelling and origin information, with US grapes among her trusted choices. She noted that a promotional price of 139,000 VND (5.45 USD) per kg, down from 189,000 VND, made the product particularly appealing.

Nguyen Duc Toan, CEO of MM Mega Market Vietnam and Big C Cambodia and head of BJC's business division in Vietnam, said the retail chain currently offers nearly 500 US-origin products across various categories, generating 8.3 million USD in revenue in 2025.

Fresh US food products recorded 20% year-on-year revenue growth, particularly grapes, cherries, blueberries and frozen chicken, reflecting rising domestic demand.

He added that the retailer was also expanding access for US suppliers through its distribution network and business customer base, particularly in the restaurant, hotel and food service sectors, where demand for diverse ingredients, consistent quality and reliable supply remained strong.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture Stephen Alexander Vaden, head of a USDA agricultural trade mission to Vietnam, said Vietnam was the seventh-largest market for US agricultural products. In 2025, US exports of agricultural, seafood and forestry products to Vietnam reached approximately 5.6 billion USD, up 38% from the previous year, with strong growth continuing in 2026.

He noted that Vietnamese consumers were showing increasing interest in US beef, pork, spices, cheese and other food products. The expansion of international retail and restaurant chains was also creating more opportunities to introduce imported ingredients into Vietnamese households.

The 30 years of cooperation between Vietnam and the US had laid a solid foundation for agricultural trade, he said, expressing hope for a wider range of US products on Vietnamese shelves and stronger connections between producers, suppliers, distributors and domestic buyers.

Lucas Farrar, Outreach & Marketing Specialist at the California Department of Food and Agriculture, also identified Vietnam as a promising destination for California's agricultural products. He highlighted the role of more than 50 organisations, councils and commodity commissions in the state in promoting agricultural exports, including in Vietnam.

He stressed that alongside product promotion, business-to-business meetings were essential to helping suppliers and importers better understand market demand, product specifications and potential trade opportunities.

Through Taste of USA 2026, MM Mega Market aims to strengthen links between US suppliers, Vietnamese consumers and domestic businesses, while continuing to facilitate Vietnamese exports to promising overseas markets, including the US, contributing to the country's deeper integration into global supply chains./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #retail market #US suppliers #MM Mega Market Vietnam #US Department of Agriculture #Taste of USA 2026 United States Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

General Secretary and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witness the exchange of cooperation documents in Tokyo on November 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan exchange three loan and grant aid documents

The exchange of the three documents on loans and grant aid reaffirms Japan's position as one of Vietnam's leading economic partners and reflects the strong commitment of both governments to translating high-level agreements into concrete cooperation projects, contributing to further strengthening the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

North central region targets marine hub status with 10.5% growth goal

North central region targets marine hub status with 10.5% growth goal

The region’s GRDP rose 8.37% in 2025 and contributed 6.47% to national growth. Drivers are increasingly complementary. Ha Tinh’s industry and construction sector grew 24.25% in the first half; Nghe An’s industrial production index rose 23.02% and exports hit 3.1 billion USD, up 58.4%.

The conference on Vietnam-Cambodia trade connectivity will be held in AN Giang province on November 13, 2026. (Suource: Bnews)

Vietnam, Cambodia to boost trade connectivity

The Vietnam–Cambodia trade connectivity conference is part of a scheme to boost cross-border trade and exports to Cambodia in 2026, aiming to help raise bilateral trade to 20 billion USD by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Per Narvinger, President and CEO of Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, in Hanoi on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Sweden step up cooperation in telecom infrastructure, cybersecurity

Vietnam is accelerating institutional reforms, improving its investment and business environment, developing infrastructure and enhancing human resources quality. The Government stands ready to cooperate with leading global corporations investing in sectors of strategic importance to the country's development.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh speaks at the NA agenda on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA approves 2027 central budget allocation plan

The National Assembly (NA) on November 9 adopted a resolution on the allocation of the 2027 central budget, with all 469 deputies present voting in favour. Under the resolution, total central budget revenue in 2027 is estimated at more than 1.7 quadrillion VND (66.62 billion USD), while total expenditure is projected at over 2.3 quadrillion VND.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official visit to Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan relations evolve amid changing economic landscape: Nikkei Asia

Vietnam and Japan are seeking to improve the quality and added value of cooperation. During Party General Secretary and President Lam’s visit, they are expected to promote collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), small modular reactor (SMR) technology, nuclear power and human resource training, Nikkei Asia reported.

The APEC Convention Centre and related facilities are taking shape on Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

Phu Quoc special zone envisioned as new growth engine

For 2026–2030, the Phu Quoc special economic zone will focus on high-value-added services, marine ecotourism and the digital economy. Total investment across society is expected to surpass 195 trillion VND.

Production line at Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Processing and manufacturing continue to drive industrial growth

The sector’s industrial production index (IIP) rose 13% year on year, contributing 10.2 percentage points to overall industrial growth. Mining increased 7.1%, adding 1.1 percentage points, while electricity generation and distribution grew 10.6%, contributing one percentage point. Water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment expanded 9.2%.

Vietnamese workers at a Japanese oyster processing factory (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan trade machine has room to run

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains the core pillar and the main engine of comprehensive, sustainable bilateral ties. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Japan is therefore a key moment to reinforce political trust, deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and open new cooperation opportunities in the next growth phase.