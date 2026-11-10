Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation on green transition, digital economy

Vientiane (VNA) - Green SM, the electric taxi operator backed by Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, held a signing ceremony in Vientiane on the evening of November 9 to mark the establishment of the Green Alliance Frontier in Laos through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), while celebrating the third anniversary of its official launch in the Lao market.



The ceremony was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, and representatives of Lao government agencies, financial institutions, telecommunications groups, and strategic partners in Laos's tourism and services sectors.



Le Thi Ngoc Linh, Deputy CEO of Operations at Green SM, said the company aims to share its technological capabilities, management expertise and all-electric service standards with businesses in Laos.



Green SM has completed approximately 850 million rides globally, covering nearly 6 billion kilometres and helping avert more than 800,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions, she added.



A key highlight of the ceremony was the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement for 2026–2027 between Green SM and Unitel, a joint venture between Viettel and Lao Asia Telecom that currently holds a 57% share of Laos’ mobile market.



Chanthavisay Thamavong, Unitel’s Deputy Director, said the partnership combines Unitel’s robust digital infrastructure with Green SM’s electric mobility network.



The two companies agreed to implement four key initiatives: offering preferential rates to roaming customers travelling from Vietnam to Laos; integrating ride-hailing services directly into the Lao Travel national tourism app; providing green-transition vouchers to customers purchasing Unitel tourist SIM cards; and deploying Green SM’s Green Business corporate mobility solution across Unitel’s internal operations.



Green SM also signed comprehensive cooperation agreements with major banks, including VietinBank Laos, JDB, MB Bank Laos and Sacombank Laos; Lao telecom operator ETL; e-wallet providers U-Money and M-Money; and leading hotel and tourism groups such as Bawanli, Muong Thanh Vientiane Hotel and Latsavong Wanda Vista Hotel.



The agreements focus on integrating payment technology infrastructure, introducing joint promotional programmes and promoting environmentally friendly mobility solutions to a wider audience of tourists and local residents.



Speaking at the event, Tam lauded Green SM Laos for its efforts and impressive achievements. He said the company’s investment and expansion in Laos reflected its strong confidence in the country’s investment environment and, above all, the longstanding ties between Vietnam and Laos, founded on great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



According to a report presented at the ceremony, as of November 2026, Green SM Laos had invested in more than 1,000 electric taxis, supplied over 300 electric vehicles to Lao consumers and established a network of 32 charging stations across Vientiane, Savannakhet and Champasak provinces.



By the end of 2026, the company expects to provide jobs and stable incomes for more than 1,000 Lao workers./.

VNA