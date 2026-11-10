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Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties seek stronger ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Chairman of the Central Executive Committee of the Japanese Communist Party Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on the morning of November 10, during his official visit to Japan.

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