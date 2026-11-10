WTO hails Vietnam’s achievements after 20-year membership

See more
Vietnam, Japan urged to embrace co-creation for high-quality growth
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders and senior representatives of major Japanese businesses in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official visit to Japan.
Sci-tech, innovation to drive Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Japan.
Vietnam’s tradition of learning contributes to national soft power
The Temple of Literature, a symbol of Vietnam’s longstanding tradition of valuing education and respecting teachers, helps promote the country’s cultural identity and strengthen international exchange, according to an Indian scholar who has worked with Vietnamese partners for more than a decade.
Hanoi exhibition showcases traditional craft village heritage
An exhibition featuring handicrafts from traditional villages and offering visitors opportunities to explore Vietnamese cultural heritage has opened at the Ho Guom Cultural Information Centre in Hanoi, as part of activities marking Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).
Party leader meets Vietnamese community, experts in Japan
As part of his official visit to Japan, General Secretary and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, had a meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative offices and a large gathering of overseas Vietnamese in Japan on the afternoon of November 8. The same day, he met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals working in strategic fields.
Legislative leader attends inauguration of projects at Tan Trao historical site
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a working delegation, attended the inauguration ceremony of a revolutionary road and a museum in Tan Trao commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on November 8.
Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Japan
General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Tokyo on November 8 (local time), beginning an official visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese State.
Temple of Literature inspires artists across centuries
Temple of Literature, Vietnam’s first national university, has inspired artists for centuries. Their works offer glimpses of different periods in the history of a site deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture.
Technology drives higher value in Quang Ninh's marine economy
The application of science and technology in aquaculture and seafood processing is helping Quang Ninh improve productivity, product quality and economic returns. From storm-resistant cage systems to enzyme-based processing, these innovations are adding value to marine resources and supporting sustainable development of the province's marine economy.
Vietnam, Japan joining hands to shape a shared future
At the invitation of the Japanese State, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11, 2026.
Unity, strength take centre stage at Vietnam’s National Buddhist Congress
Addressing at the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026-2031 tenure, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man urged delegates to unite the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in purpose and action, address shortcomings and work towards achieving the goals set for the new tenure, while building a dignified and strong organisation.
Vietnamese businesses raise quality standards to boost competitiveness
To compete in international markets, Vietnamese businesses must offer quality products and meet increasingly demanding standards for safety, green production and sustainability. From selecting target markets to securing international certifications, companies are working to improve their products and expand export opportunities.
My Son steps up heritage conservation through green and smart tourism
My Son World Cultural Heritage Site is strengthening international cooperation in restoration while expanding digital applications and green tourism products. The efforts aim to preserve the site's original values, improve visitor experiences and support sustainable tourism development.
Temple of Literature brings 950 years of educational heritage to life
Visitors to Hanoi-based Temple of Literature are discovering Vietnam’s educational heritage through interactive activities marking its 950th anniversary (1076–2026). From exploring the history of imperial examinations to experiencing the role of scholars, the programme offers young people and international visitors new ways to connect with the nation's longstanding tradition of valuing learning and talent.
Top leader urges stronger constitutional enforcement, institutional improvements
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for the Constitution to be fully respected and strictly enforced, with proactive research and proposals to improve it.
Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth
From expanding agricultural production and diversifying tourism products to attracting new investment, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is making effective use of its local strengths to generate fresh momentum for economic development. The province is pursuing a green, smart and sustainable growth model to improve people's living standards and build a more dynamic economy.
Nuclear technology offers new prospects for Dong Nai's development
As a major industrial hub, Dong Nai city has considerable potential to harness nuclear technology to improve production quality and drive scientific and technological development. Nuclear applications are already widespread in industry, healthcare, agriculture and environmental protection.
Japan attaches great importance to top Vietnamese leader’s visit: Ambassador
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of To Lam accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11. Ahead of the visit, the Vietnam News Agency interviewed Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki about the visit’s significance and expected outcomes.
Vietnam News Agency, AFP seek to strengthen cooperation
Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung received a delegation from Agence France-Presse (AFP), led by its Chairman and CEO Fabrice Fries, at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on November 5.
Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe
Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks and acts threatening cybersecurity in any form, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5.