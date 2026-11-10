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WTO hails Vietnam’s achievements after 20-year membership

The Ministry of Industry and Trade recently held a conference and business forum to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on the sidelines of the country’s third Trade Policy Review.

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