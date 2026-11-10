Politics

Top leader meets Chairman of JCP Central Committee

Vietnam wants deeper ties with Japan and continued cooperation between the two Parties and countries, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said.

At a meeting between General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairman of the JCP Central Committee Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on November 10 (Photo: VNA)
At a meeting between General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairman of the JCP Central Committee Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on November 10 (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Central Committee of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on November 10, as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.

General Secretary and President Lam thanked Shii and JCP leaders for their warm sentiment to the CPV and Vietnamese people after the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

He pitched the Congress’s development agenda, including macroeconomic stability, a new growth model, strategic infrastructure and digital transformation built on science, technology and innovation. He pointed to 2030 marking the CPV’s 100-year leadership and 2045 when Vietnam aims to become a developed, high-income country.

According to him, his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae resulted in a consensus to lift the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a higher level as partners advancing together and co-creating for mutual benefit, high-quality growth, strategic autonomy, and self-reliance.

Vietnam wants deeper ties with Japan and continued cooperation between the two Parties and countries, he said.

Shii welcomed recent progress in Party-to-Party relations, including regular high-level contacts and the success of the 12th theoretical exchange on the vitality of communism in the digital era. He briefed the guest on the JCP’s preparations for its 30th Congress, set for January 2027.

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General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Chairman of the JCP Central Committee Shii Kazuo (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating the JCP on its achievements over more than a century, the top Vietnamese leader believed that the upcoming 30th Congress will be a success, opening a new development phase and lifting the Party’s standing and influence in Japanese politics.

He tied the bilateral Party relationship to revolutionary history, thanking the JCP and peace-minded Japanese people for their support during Vietnam’s past struggle for liberation and reunification, and socialist construction and development today.

Looking ahead, he wished that the two Parties would increase the exchange of all-level delegations, mutual support at multilateral political Party forums and continue regular theoretical exchanges. He asked the JCP to back cooperation in new areas and make its voice heard by the Japanese Government to create a fair, favourable working environment for Vietnamese nationals in Japan.

In reply, Shii said the JCP will keep supporting CPV leadership and Vietnam’s rising international role and position, and backs deeper, durable Vietnam-Japan relations.

The Vietnamese guest invited Shii to return to Vietnam soon./.

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